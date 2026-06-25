'Middle-class people get visas easily': Rajkumar Hirani on why Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki didn’t connect with audiences

Hirani also pointed to the gap between the film’s subject and the core cinema-going audience. “Our cinema audiences are middle-class audiences who can easily get visas, but there is also a population whose visa can never get approved. We can travel when we get a US visa, but what about those people who don’t have money, no bank balance? They have no chance of getting a visa, meaning they are condemned to stay where they are born, with no chance to travel. I think some people here could not relate to that.”