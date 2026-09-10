Speaking on Sharjah TV’s Qadiya Lil Hiwar, which means in English “An issue for discussion” Dr Abdullah Mohammed Al Ali, Head of Prosecution and Assistant Prosecutor at the Sharjah Public Prosecution, said criminals are increasingly exploiting digital banking, social media, digital assets and legitimate-looking businesses to disguise the source of illicit money and move it rapidly between accounts.

Sharjah: Renting out a bank account, setting up a fake company, issuing forged invoices, responding to suspicious social media offers or moving money for someone else may seem like harmless ways to make quick cash — but they can expose people to serious criminal charges, a senior Sharjah prosecutor has warned.

Al Ali warned residents not to assume that saying “I rented out my account” will protect them. Authorities can examine whether the account was used to receive, transfer or conceal criminal proceeds, as well as the holder’s role and knowledge.

This differs from a legitimate arrangement in which an account holder formally authorises another person to manage their finances. An elderly person or someone living outside the UAE, for example, may authorise another person through the bank’s official procedures.

The accounts may be used by people without legal residency or those facing residency problems who do not want to use accounts in their own names. Criminals can move funds through several rented accounts, making it harder to identify who controls the money.

Al Ali said some individuals open four or five bank accounts and hand them over to others in exchange for money, allowing the accounts to be used to receive and move illicit funds.

Individuals who have recently obtained residency permits or started new jobs are often approached with offers of easy money in exchange for allowing others to use their accounts. Many fail to recognise the legal risks involved until they become subjects of financial investigations.

A person may approach someone at a money exchange or elsewhere and claim that they need help sending money to relatives because they have a problem with their identity documents or do not have access to an account.

Punishments can include prison terms ranging from 15 to 25 years, fines that may reach Dh200 million, confiscation of illicit proceeds and closure of companies involved in laundering activities. Foreign offenders may also face deportation. He stressed that all participants in a laundering scheme — including account holders, facilitators and those transferring funds — may be treated as perpetrators under the law.

Aghaddir is a senior news reporter at Gulf News with more than a decade of experience covering the UAE’s most pressing developments. Known for her sharp eye for detail and deep expertise in the country’s legal and security systems, Aghaddir delivers journalism that clarifies complex issues and informs public discourse. While based in Sharjah, she also covers Dubai and the northern emirates. She leads daily reporting with a strong focus on breaking news, law enforcement, courts, crime, and legislation. Her work also spans education, public safety, environmental issues, and compelling community and adventure features. Aghaddir’s investigative stories engage readers in meaningful conversations about the nation’s evolving challenges and opportunities. Her interests include public policy, judicial affairs, social issues, healthcare, and governance, and her body of work reflects a commitment to accurate, impactful, and socially relevant journalism. She has established herself as a reliable and trusted voice in the region's media.