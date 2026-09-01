Instagram cracks down on AI influencers pretending to be real people

Undisclosed AI profiles could disappear from Reels and Explore recommendations
The attractive travel influencer posting beach photos may look real. So might the fitness coach, aspiring model or lifestyle creator who follows you and sends you a message.
But increasingly, the person in those pictures may never have existed.
Instagram is now tightening its rules around AI-generated personalities, introducing clearer labels and threatening to limit the reach of accounts that present artificial people without disclosing it to users.
The change comes as increasingly realistic AI-generated influencers have spread across social media, making it harder to tell at a glance whether the person behind an account is human.
Instagram says users have been telling the company they don't like discovering only later that someone they thought was real was generated by artificial intelligence.
Instagram already introduced an “AI creator” label earlier this year.
Now it is changing that wording to the much more explicit “AI-generated profile.”
The label is intended for accounts where the person featured on the profile has been generated or substantially created using AI.
It will appear on the profile and alongside the account's content when individual posts don't already carry their own AI label.
Creators who voluntarily disclose that their profile features an AI-generated person will not have their reach reduced simply because their character is artificial.
The bigger change involves accounts that don't disclose what they are.
Instagram says it will try to identify profiles featuring AI-generated people that have not applied the label.
If Instagram determines that an account should have disclosed its artificial identity, the platform can reduce its reach.
That means its posts may no longer be recommended to people who don't already follow the account through prominent discovery surfaces such as Reels and Explore.
For an influencer trying to build an audience, that could have a significant impact: recommendation feeds are an important way for creators to reach new followers.
Accounts that believe Instagram has wrongly identified them as AI-generated will be able to appeal. Adding the appropriate label can also restore their eligibility for recommendations.
There is an important distinction.
Instagram is not requiring everyone who uses AI to label their entire profile as artificial.
A real person can still use AI to edit a photograph, create graphics, improve a caption or make other creative changes without applying the “AI-generated profile” label.
The rule instead focuses on the identity at the centre of the account.
If an influencer appearing to be a human being is actually an AI-generated character, Instagram wants that fact made clear to users.
The change follows several cases that highlight how convincing artificial social media personalities have become.
In July, WIRED investigated a network of Instagram accounts promoting a new dating app called Goose.
The accounts appeared to feature young male influencers. Some followed potential users, added them to Close Friends lists or sent direct messages encouraging them to join the app.
But WIRED identified more than two dozen similar accounts that appeared to feature AI-generated people.
Some looked convincing enough that recipients initially assumed they were interacting with ordinary Instagram users.
Tests using AI detection tools found strong indications that profile pictures on several accounts had been generated using AI.
None of this means AI influencers are disappearing from Instagram.
The platform is allowing creators to continue building accounts around virtual personalities.
The requirement is transparency: tell people when the apparent human at the centre of the profile isn't actually human.
Instagram also doesn't promise that every undisclosed AI personality will be detected immediately.
The policy instead gives the platform a way to restrict distribution when it identifies an account that should have disclosed its artificial identity.
That leaves Instagram with the more difficult part of the problem: accurately identifying increasingly realistic synthetic people to enforce the rule without wrongly penalising real creators.
For users scrolling through Reels or discovering a new influencer in Explore, however, Instagram wants one question to become easier to answer.
If the answer is no, Instagram now wants the profile to say so.