Is that person real? Zoom rolls out new tool to verify meeting participants

New feature uses face scans and IDs to confirm real users amid AI rise
Dubai: Zoom is introducing a new feature designed to verify whether meeting participants are real people, as concerns grow over AI-generated avatars and deepfakes in video calls.
The company has partnered with World, a digital identity platform, to integrate a system that confirms a user’s identity during meetings. According to a report by TechCrunch, the feature uses “World ID” technology to validate participants before or during a call.
The system works by matching multiple data points, including a previously registered identity image, a live facial scan from the user’s device and real-time video during the meeting. A “Verified Human” badge is then displayed once all checks align.
Meeting hosts can require verification before allowing participants to join, while users can also request identity checks mid-call, adding an extra layer of trust to virtual interactions.
The move comes as AI-generated avatars and synthetic media become more advanced, making it increasingly difficult to distinguish between real and artificial participants in video meetings. Recent developments, including AI avatars that can replicate a person’s voice and appearance, have accelerated concerns around identity and authenticity in remote work environments.
Other platforms are also moving toward human verification. Reports indicate that companies such as Reddit are testing similar systems to confirm whether users are human, reflecting a wider industry shift toward identity verification tools.
World’s technology is already being used in other applications, including verifying users in digital transactions and AI-driven systems, as companies seek ways to build trust in automated environments.
The integration highlights a broader trend in the tech industry, where the rise of generative AI is driving new tools focused on proving human presence in digital spaces.