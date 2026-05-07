Q’orianka Kilcher had starred as Pocahontas in Terrence Malick’s 2005 film The New World
James Cameron and The Walt Disney Company have been pulled into a legal battle over Avatar, with allegations that a key character was visually inspired by a teenage actor, without her consent.
At the centre of the lawsuit, obtained by Variety, is Q’orianka Kilcher, who starred as Pocahontas in Terrence Malick’s 2005 film The New World opposite Colin Farrell when she was just 14. She is now suing James Cameron, claiming he used her facial features as the basis for Neytiri, the lead of the Avatar franchise.
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In court filings, Kilcher alleges that Cameron told her he drew inspiration from a photograph of her when designing Neytiri, the Na’vi character played in the films by Zoe Saldaña. She claims the director extracted her facial features from a published image and instructed his design team to build Neytiri around them, also reported by NBC news.
Her legal team argues the case exposes “how one of Hollywood’s most powerful filmmakers exploited a young Indigenous girl’s biometric identity and cultural heritage to create a record-breaking film franchise — without credit or compensation to her — through a series of deliberate, non-expressive commercial acts.”
The lawsuit further describes the billion-dollar Avatar series as a franchise that “presented itself as sympathetic to Indigenous struggles, all while silently exploiting a real Indigenous youth behind the scenes.” Alongside Cameron, Lightstorm Entertainment and several visual effects companies have also been named as defendants.
According to the filing, Kilcher and Cameron first met briefly at a charity event after the 2009 release of Avatar. She claims that at a later meeting, Cameron invited her to his office and presented her with a framed sketch of Neytiri that he had personally drawn and signed. She also alleges he gave her a note reading: “Your beauty was my early inspiration for Neytiri. Too bad you were shooting another movie. Next time.”
The lawsuit says Kilcher was never approached for the role, despite efforts from her agent to secure an audition. “I never imagined that someone I trusted would systematically use my face as part of an elaborate design process and integrate it into a production pipeline without my knowledge or consent. That crosses a major line. This act is deeply wrong,” she is quoted as saying in the complaint.
She also claims she only discovered the alleged link after a resurfaced interview clip went viral last year, in which Cameron is seen holding the Neytiri sketch and saying: “The actual source for this was a photo in the LA Times, a young actress named Q’orianka Kilcher. This is actually her … her lower face. She had a very interesting face.”
The lawsuit seeks compensatory and punitive damages, along with disgorgement of profits tied to the alleged use of her likeness and a corrective public disclosure.
The Avatar films remain among the highest-grossing in cinema history, with the first instalment earning more than $2.92 billion worldwide and both sequels surpassing $1.5 billion each.