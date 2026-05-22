BP facing lawsuit over alleged toxic dumping in Kenya

Decades-old oil exploration in Kenya sparks lawsuit over toxic legacy for BP
British energy giant BP is facing a lawsuit over allegations that improper toxic waste disposal in two remote villages in northeastern Kenya killed thousands of livestock and caused cancer among hundreds of locals.
In a petition filed by hundreds of locals, BP is accused of dumping toxins that contaminated groundwater in Kargi and Kalacha villages in Marsabit County, one of Kenya's poorest regions.
While BP did not carry out the 1984-1990 oil exploration mission alleged to have left locals suffering from dumped hazardous waste decades on, it bought the US oil firm Amoco that did so in 1998.
On Thursday, the petitioners' lawyer formally submitted documents in court to the British company through the foreign affairs ministry, after BP disputed on procedural grounds.
"For the past three decades Marsabit County has experienced an increased incidence of cancer and persistent deaths and illness of livestock," the petition reads.
Lawyer Kelvin Kubai told AFP that BP was being sued because, by acquiring Amoco, "it assumes both liabilities and assets".
"British Petroleum has been sued in respect of the legacy activities of Amoco corporation," Kubai said.
Court papers seen by AFP show about 200 petitioners -- most of whom suffered from various cancers -- have died and are now represented by family members, he said.
"This is an environmental genocide," he said, warning the numbers could be higher and still rising.
Lead petitioner Asunta Galgitile told AFP she had cared for several relatives who later died of cancer, which she blamed on contaminated wells from which they drew water.
"I have trauma because I have been nursing patients who I know...are just waiting their days to die," Galgitile told AFP.
"This is the first time we are being heard...It has taken a long time," she added.
Local media have reported groundwater contamination in Kargi village, including a case in 2000 in which some 7,000 livestock died.
Research by the University of Nairobi found that "nitrates were five to ten times higher than WHO recommended levels in drinking water".
The petitioners have cited other scientific studies in the court papers.
BP declined to comment when contacted by AFP.
After Thursday's court submission, Kubai said: "BP will be forced to make formal responses to our petition".
The court has set a mention for June 16 to confirm whether BP has received the lawsuit documents.