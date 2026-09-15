DIB launches Millionaire Account; savers stand a chance to win Dh1m and a Tesla Car every month

DIB, the largest Islamic bank in the UAE, has launched the DIB Millionaire Account, an innovative savings proposition designed to encourage disciplined saving while creating meaningful opportunities for customers to win life-changing rewards.

Aligned with the UAE’s vision for a financially resilient and empowered society, the newly introduced account marks DIB’s ongoing commitment to promote responsible financial planning through innovative Sharia-compliant solutions, while delivering greater value to customers to progress towards their financial aspirations.

The Millionaire Account from DIB gives both existing and new-to-bank customers the opportunity to participate in monthly draws and win a grand prize of Dh 1 million, alongside the chance to drive away with a Tesla Model Y every month. Eligible customers will qualify for entries into the monthly draws commencing in December 2026, followed by subsequent draws held monthly. Alongside the prize-linked rewards, the account is structured as a Wakala-based savings account, with an expected profit amount credited to customers’ accounts every month.

Eligibility criteria

The newly launched Millionaire Account is built on a simple and rewarding proposition, offering savers monthly winning opportunities by maintaining a minimum average balance. Customers can earn more entries by steadily growing their savings balances over time, with one entry awarded for every Dh15,000 maintained in their eligible monthly average balance, and bonus entries for every Dh45,000 average monthly balance or a minimum salary transfer of Dh10,000, subject to applicable terms and conditions. The more they save, the greater their chances of winning.

Beyond rewards, the account gives customers the opportunity to make their savings part of a wider positive impact. Funds through the DIB Millionaire Account will be allocated towards green and social financing initiatives, supporting DIB’s commitment to responsible growth and sustainable finance.

“Saving is one of the most important financial habits customers can build, but it becomes even more meaningful when it is connected to greater purpose, aspiration and reward,” said Sanjay Malhotra, Chief Consumer Banking Officer at DIB. “With the DIB Millionaire Account, we are transforming the everyday act of saving into an opportunity to benefit from truly life-changing rewards, creating a more rewarding financial journey by giving one customer the chance to become a millionaire every month. Beyond rewarding savers, the account connects everyday financial decisions with meaningful impact, empowering our customers to play a role in advancing positive change through responsible finance. This reflects our focus on delivering Sharia-compliant banking propositions that create value for customers while contributing to a more sustainable future.”

With the launch of the Millionaire Account, DIB continues to deepen its customer engagement while building lasting loyalty through relevant, timely and value-driven interactions. As a trusted financial partner, DIB remains focused on supporting the UAE’s national priorities, extending its commitment beyond financial services to contribute to the country’s long-term sustainability agenda. Further information on the account, eligibility and applicable terms and conditions is available at Dib.ae