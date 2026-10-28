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Shoaib Akhtar feels honoured in Nepal during NPL season 3

Fans in Nepal celebrate Shoaib Akhtar's presence at NPL season 3

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Abdul Bari Khan, Sports Writer
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Shoaib Akhtar
Shoaib Akhtar
via X

Dubai: Former Pakistan fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar has received a warm welcome from cricket fans in Kathmandu as he joins the coverage of the third edition of the Nepal Premier League (NPL).

Akhtar shared his appreciation on social media after experiencing the enthusiasm of supporters in Nepal, where the T20 tournament began on Monday.

“The warmth and enthusiasm of the fans in Kathmandu is extraordinary. Honored to be here witnessing the rise of Nepal cricket firsthand!” he wrote on X.

In another message, the former pacer added: “Thank you for the incredible welcome, Nepal!”

Nicknamed the ‘Rawalpindi Express’, Akhtar is in Nepal as a special guest for the tournament’s official broadcaster, Himalaya Sports. He will feature on its pre-match and post-match programme, offering analysis of the matches and sharing insights from his international career.

His visit will also include cricket-related interactions and meet-and-greet events with fans, giving Nepal supporters an opportunity to meet one of the sport’s most recognisable former fast bowlers.

The 2026 NPL is the competition’s third edition and runs from October 26 to November 21. Eight franchises are competing in 32 matches at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground in Kirtipur.

The league features several international names, including England’s Moeen Ali, West Indies all-rounder Andre Russell and Bangladesh’s Shakib Al Hasan.

Akhtar, who took 444 international wickets for Pakistan, remains a popular cricket personality since retiring from international cricket in 2011. His presence adds further attention to a tournament aimed at growing Nepal’s profile in the sport.

Abdul Bari Khan
Abdul Bari KhanSports Writer
Bari is an experienced sportswriter at Gulf News and has been a sports fanatic all his life. He has years of experience covering Golf, Basketball and American Football. He watches all the sports with the hope of learning something from each of them. With an MBA background and expertise in content management, he aims to deliver every news to the audience that helps create interest in the sport for the reader as well. His passion and enthusiasm for the world of sports is what drew him to the journalistic journey.
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