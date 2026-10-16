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England arrive in Pakistan for first ODI series in 21 years

Pakistan gears up to host England and Sri Lanka in ODI showdown

Last updated:
Abdul Bari Khan, Sports Writer
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England team arriving in Pakistan for their Tri-series
England team arriving in Pakistan for their Tri-series
PCB

England have arrived in Pakistan ahead of the ODI tri-series against the hosts and Sri Lanka, marking the team’s return to the country two years after their Test series defeat against the hosts. It also marks the Three Lions first ODI series in Pakistan since 2005.

A video showing the England players arriving in Pakistan has emerged, with Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) officials welcoming the visitors by presenting them with traditional Jinnah Caps. Joe Root was among the names who donned the traditional cap.

The seven-match tournament runs from October 18 to 31, with fixtures scheduled in Rawalpindi and Lahore. Pakistan will face Sri Lanka in the opening match before England begin their campaign against the hosts on October 20. The top two teams will meet in the final at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium on October 31.

England will be led by Harry Brook, with Root, Ben Duckett, Sam Curran and Adil Rashid among the key names in the 16-member squad. Mason Crane, James Coles and Henry Crocombe are also included, while Jos Buttler misses out through injury and Jofra Archer has been rested.

The tour follows Pakistan’s 2-1 victory in the three-match T20I series against Sri Lanka, which concluded on October 13 in Rawalpindi.

Tri-series schedule

October 18: Pakistan vs Sri Lanka — Rawalpindi

October 20: Pakistan vs England — Rawalpindi

October 22: Sri Lanka vs England — Rawalpindi

October 25: Pakistan vs England — Lahore

October 27: Pakistan vs Sri Lanka — Lahore

October 29: Sri Lanka vs England — Lahore

October 31: Final — Lahore

Complete squads

England: Harry Brook (captain), Gus Atkinson, Sonny Baker, Tom Banton, James Coles, Jordan Cox, Mason Crane, Henry Crocombe, Sam Curran, Liam Dawson, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Jamie Overton, Adil Rashid, Joe Root and Josh Tongue.

Pakistan: Shaheen Shah Afridi (captain), Abrar Ahmed, Salman Ali Agha, Arafat Minhas, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Muhammad Ghazi Ghori, Haris Rauf, Hasan Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Razaullah, Saad Baig, Saim Ayub, Shadab Khan and Sufiyan Moqim.

Sri Lanka: Kusal Mendis (captain), Sahan Arachchige, Dushmantha Chameera, Sachindu Colombage, Avishka Fernando, Asitha Fernando, Janith Liyanage, Dilshan Madushanka, Eshan Malinga, Kamindu Mendis, Kamil Mishara, Pathum Nissanka, Pavan Rathnayake, Dasun Shanaka, Maheesh Theekshana and Dunith Wellalage. 

Abdul Bari Khan
Abdul Bari KhanSports Writer
Bari is an experienced sportswriter at Gulf News and has been a sports fanatic all his life. He has years of experience covering Golf, Basketball and American Football. He watches all the sports with the hope of learning something from each of them. With an MBA background and expertise in content management, he aims to deliver every news to the audience that helps create interest in the sport for the reader as well. His passion and enthusiasm for the world of sports is what drew him to the journalistic journey.
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