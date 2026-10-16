England arrive in Pakistan for first ODI series in 21 years

The seven-match tournament runs from October 18 to 31, with fixtures scheduled in Rawalpindi and Lahore. Pakistan will face Sri Lanka in the opening match before England begin their campaign against the hosts on October 20. The top two teams will meet in the final at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium on October 31.

England have arrived in Pakistan ahead of the ODI tri-series against the hosts and Sri Lanka, marking the team’s return to the country two years after their Test series defeat against the hosts. It also marks the Three Lions first ODI series in Pakistan since 2005.

England will be led by Harry Brook, with Root, Ben Duckett, Sam Curran and Adil Rashid among the key names in the 16-member squad. Mason Crane, James Coles and Henry Crocombe are also included, while Jos Buttler misses out through injury and Jofra Archer has been rested.

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