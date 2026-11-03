Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan raise AI and deepfake concerns with Amit Shah at Hyderabad meet

Amit Shah assures action on AI threats after meeting Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan
The growing threat that artificial intelligence and deepfakes pose to film artists was on the table on Monday when Telugu star Chiranjeevi and his son Ram Charan welcomed Union Home Minister Amit Shah to their Hyderabad home. Union Minister G Kishan Reddy also joined the meeting.
Ram Charan later posted photos from the visit on Instagram, describing himself as honoured to have met the Home Minister alongside his father. The images show the actors greeting Shah warmly and felicitating him with a bouquet, an idol and a traditional shawl.
According to the actor, the conversation centred on how AI tools and deepfake technology are increasingly being misused, and the damage this does to performers and the wider film fraternity. Ram said he was heartened by how receptive Shah was to these concerns.
He added that the minister promised the government would look into the issue on a priority basis and work towards tougher safeguards, along with firm action against those who misuse such technology. Ram thanked Shah for his time and support, calling the assurance “truly encouraging.”
The meeting comes as the RRR and Rangasthalam star looks to bounce back after Game Changer and Peddi both underperformed at the box office. He has now teamed up again with director Sukumar for a pan-India project, tentatively titled RC17.
The film was formally launched last week at a muhurat and pooja ceremony in Hyderabad, where Chiranjeevi was the special guest of honour and gave the first clap. Mythri Movie Makers’ Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar are producing it, with Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series presenting.
Announcing the project on Instagram, Ram Charan called it very special and said he was delighted to work with Sukumar again. The pair’s last outing, Rangasthalam (2018), was a major box-office hit.
The makers have not yet revealed the rest of the cast, the technical crew, the plot or the shooting schedule.