BTS dazzles Brazil with flawless Idol performance, Jin's white shirt deserves its own Grammy

This leg of the ARIRANG world tour kicked off October 2 in Bogota,
When BTS hit the opening beats of Idol at Sao Paulo’s Estadio do Morumbi last week, seven members moved as one, so tightly in step that the choreography looked almost mechanical in its precision. And in the middle of it all, one detail kept catching the eye: Jin, in a crisp white shirt, standing out against the swirl of the stage and fans couldn't quite recover.
That moment bookended a South American run for the record books. BTS drew about 853,000 fans to 14 sold-out concerts across five cities, the group’s agency BigHit Music, a label under HYBE, said Monday.
The leg of the ARIRANG world tour kicked off October 2 in Bogota, Colombia, before sweeping through Lima, Santiago and Buenos Aires and wrapping with three nights in Sao Paulo. The tour borrows its name from the group’s fifth studio album, itself named after Arirang, Korea’s famous traditional folk song.
Fans got the best of both eras: new material alongside fan favorites like Fake Love, Idol, Butter and Dynamite. The members also made a point of greeting crowds in local languages, a touch that didn’t go unnoticed.
“South America was one of the schedules we looked forward to most, since we rarely get to see fans here,” BTS said. “We were so moved that we feel we should come back soon to repay you.”
The tour was full of firsts and long-awaited returns. It marked BTS’ first full-group concerts in Colombia and Argentina, and its first trip to Peru since debuting in 2013. Chile had waited nine years for the group’s return; Brazil, seven.
Local media took note. Argentina’s La Nacion described BTS as a global phenomenon, while Brazilian outlet Bandwagon highlighted stage designs drawing on traditional Korean pavilions and the Korean national flag.
The economic encore
The shows moved more than fans. According to the Korea Times, In La Plata, roughly 60 kilometers from Buenos Aires and home to the Argentine concerts, 96 percent of attendees traveled in from outside the city. More than 48,000 stayed at least one night, averaging 3.5 nights each, and spent an estimated 53 billion Argentine pesos (46 billion won) on lodging, food, transportation and leisure, not counting tickets.
Next stop: Asia and Australia
BTS isn’t slowing down. The Asia-Australia leg opens November 19 in Kaohsiung, Taiwan, then heads to Bangkok, Kuala Lumpur, Singapore, Jakarta, Melbourne and Sydney. If South America is any guide, those cities should start stocking up on hotel rooms, and maybe a few white shirts.