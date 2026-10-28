BTS's Jin's Astronaut turns 4: Why the song was a wound, a bandage and a homecoming

The song was filled with a ringing farewell emotion that is unique to Jin: It was a wound and yet, it was also the bandage. The chorus, When I’m with you, there is no one else. I get heaven to myself…’ It became the dedication to ARMY, and it also began to feature in multiple edits of videos with Jin: Jin, the eldest ‘hyung’ and his individual relationship with each of the six. Timelines overflowed with those edits.