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Norris win, Verstappen masterclass, Mercedes title mark F1 race

McLaren’s former world champion keeps it cool ahead of rampaging Red Bull

Last updated:
Jaydip Sengupta, Pages Editor
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McLaren driver Lando Norris of Britain holds a broken Champagne bottle as he celebrates winning the Brazilian Formula One Grand Prix in Sao Paulo, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026.
McLaren driver Lando Norris of Britain holds a broken Champagne bottle as he celebrates winning the Brazilian Formula One Grand Prix in Sao Paulo, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026.
AP

Mercedes expectedly won the F1 Constructors’ Championship at the Sao Paulo GP on Sunday, despite both their drivers having the noses of their cars pointing in the opposite direction during a chaotic and wet race in Brazil.

While George Russell finished fourth, after starting fifth and spinning in the pitlane, teammate Kimi Antonelli finished fifth, seven days after becoming the youngest champion.

The 20-year-old had started from the front row alongside pole-sitter McLaren’s Lando Norris, the eventual winner, and endured a difficult race, spinning on a couple of occasions, but it was enough to ensure that Mercedes outscored Ferrari to take a ninth teams’ title.

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However, the Driver of the Day was Red Bull’s Max Verstappen, who produced another spectacular drive in the rain to finish second after starting from 21st. This was the Dutchman 58th DOTD award – former Red Bull driver Sebastian Vettel sits a distant second at 23 – and his 10th this season, showing exactly why he is considered one of the greats of the sport.

But it was Norris who had his second consecutive victory in Brazil after a race he led for 47 of 71 laps, with Brazil football great Neymar waving the chequered flag. "It was one of my best races in terms of execution," Norris said. "It was a race where things could easily change.

"The main thing today was to keep it cool."

Verstappen, who wasn’t too pleased with the state of the car despite his stirring recovery drive, said: "It was a challenging race! The first laps were so important. We were strong on the inters, but then it was not so good but starting P21 and finishing on the podium is a good result."

Red Bull’s Isack Hadjar, having taken his third podium of the year and having led a Grand Prix for the first time, added: "That was so difficult. The switching from inters to softs and then back again! Very tricky to drive and then more rain."

Ferrari’s Lewis Hamilton, though, made a subdued exit from Interlagos after a weekend to forget, the third race in a disappointing 'triple-header' for Ferrari.

The seven-time champion finished ninth after starting 20th on the grid, two places behind teammate Charles Leclerc.

The result saw Hamilton slip from third to fourth in the drivers' title race behind new champion Antonelli, Verstappen and Russell. Leclerc is fifth.

The next race will take place in Las Vegas on Novomber 21, with the two final races of the season in Qatar and Abu Dhabi.

Jaydip Sengupta
Jaydip SenguptaPages Editor
Jaydip is a Pages Editor at Gulf News and has sports running in his veins. While specializing in Tennis and Formula 1, he also makes sure to stay on top of cricket, football, golf, athletics and anything related to sports in general. Known for his ability to dig out exclusive stories and land interviews with the biggest names in sports, Jaydip has built up a remarkable portfolio in almost 25 years of journalism, with one-on-one interviews of Michael Schumacher, Roger Federer, Usain Bolt and Tiger Woods, just to name a few. Besides sports, Jaydip also has a keen interest in films and geopolitics.
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