That the Red Bull driver has a thing for gaming and sim racing is a well-known fact and the Dutch driver revealed after his win at the Las Vegas Strip that he played GTA VI for more than 40 hours before winning Saturday's race!

Despite spending so much time in the virtual world, Verstappen delivered another strong performance on track. He started from pole position and led most of the 50-lap race. The victory marked his third win in Las Vegas and fourth of the 2026 season.

Speaking during a gaming livestream in the days after the race, Verstappen shared how much time he had spent playing the new game. "40 hours. I played a lot in the evening and the morning in Vegas," he revealed. He also explained that staying inside gave him time to play.

However, not everyone was equally excited. McLaren’s Lando Norris revealed that his parents had banned him from playing GTA as a child. Cadillac’s Valtteri Bottas also had other plans, saying he preferred spending his free time outdoors, quite understandable given his passion for cycling.

Mercedes' Kimi Antonelli had already pre-ordered and downloaded the game. He even asked his father to bring his PlayStation to the circuit. Red Bull’s Isack Hadjar also found time for around 25 minutes of gameplay before heading to the track.

Verstappen was not the only F1 driver excited about Grand Theft Auto VI during the Las Vegas Grand Prix weekend, though, according to yahoo.com. Hamilton also brought his PlayStation and planned to spend his free time playing the game. He called it "the most anticipated game ever" and admitted, "I'm like a big kid."

Before that, in the same season at the Saudi Arabian GP, he sim raced on iRacing until 4am on race day to unwind and keep a European sleep schedule. He went on to win the race on track.

Back at the 2024 Hungarian GP, he raced in the iRacing 24 Hours of Spa up until 3am on race day. He had a heated race and collision with Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton and Red Bull later agreed with him to stop late-night sim racing before Grands Prix after he finished fifth in the race.

Jaydip is a Pages Editor at Gulf News and has sports running in his veins. While specializing in Tennis and Formula 1, he also makes sure to stay on top of cricket, football, golf, athletics and anything related to sports in general. Known for his ability to dig out exclusive stories and land interviews with the biggest names in sports, Jaydip has built up a remarkable portfolio in almost 25 years of journalism, with one-on-one interviews of Michael Schumacher, Roger Federer, Usain Bolt and Tiger Woods, just to name a few. Besides sports, Jaydip also has a keen interest in films and geopolitics.