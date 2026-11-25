Red Bull driver, an avid gamer and sim racer, has won before after late-night stints
Max Verstappen compared his Las Vegas GP win to playing Nintendo's Mario Kart, given the race's constant passing and repassing that resulted in 35 changes for the lead and 352 overtakes in all.
That the Red Bull driver has a thing for gaming and sim racing is a well-known fact and the Dutch driver revealed after his win at the Las Vegas Strip that he played GTA VI for more than 40 hours before winning Saturday's race!
Speaking during a gaming livestream in the days after the race, Verstappen shared how much time he had spent playing the new game. "40 hours. I played a lot in the evening and the morning in Vegas," he revealed. He also explained that staying inside gave him time to play.
The timing made his gaming marathon even more surprising. GTA VI launched on November 19, just as F1 arrived in Las Vegas for its race weekend. Verstappen fitted gaming sessions around his practice, qualifying, and race commitments.
Despite spending so much time in the virtual world, Verstappen delivered another strong performance on track. He started from pole position and led most of the 50-lap race. The victory marked his third win in Las Vegas and fourth of the 2026 season.
The four-time world champion regularly competes in online sim racing events and has his own racing simulator at home. He also races with Team Redline, a professional sim racing team.
And this is not the first time either, that he has been online prior to a race.
Back at the 2024 Hungarian GP, he raced in the iRacing 24 Hours of Spa up until 3am on race day. He had a heated race and collision with Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton and Red Bull later agreed with him to stop late-night sim racing before Grands Prix after he finished fifth in the race.
Before that, in the same season at the Saudi Arabian GP, he sim raced on iRacing until 4am on race day to unwind and keep a European sleep schedule. He went on to win the race on track.
Farther back in 2021, he competed in the iRacing Spa 24 Hours (finishing fifth) to test his body after his British GP crash. He raced at the Hungarian GP feeling fit to drive, eventually finishing ninth.
Verstappen was not the only F1 driver excited about Grand Theft Auto VI during the Las Vegas Grand Prix weekend, though, according to yahoo.com. Hamilton also brought his PlayStation and planned to spend his free time playing the game. He called it "the most anticipated game ever" and admitted, "I'm like a big kid."
Mercedes' Kimi Antonelli had already pre-ordered and downloaded the game. He even asked his father to bring his PlayStation to the circuit. Red Bull’s Isack Hadjar also found time for around 25 minutes of gameplay before heading to the track.
However, not everyone was equally excited. McLaren’s Lando Norris revealed that his parents had banned him from playing GTA as a child. Cadillac’s Valtteri Bottas also had other plans, saying he preferred spending his free time outdoors, quite understandable given his passion for cycling.
The drivers will be gathering in Qatar for the penultimate race of the season this weekend.