Ultimate sports crossover: When Gianni Infantino met Jay Shah at the Winter Olympics

However, the qualification scenario for the LA28 Olympics is yet to be decided. It is expected that the topic will likely be discussed during the ICC's annual conference in Singapore, which will start on July 17.

Six teams will be competing in each of the men's and women's tournaments, comprising 28 matches in all. A total of 90 athlete quotas have been allocated for each gender, allowing every team to name a 15-member squad.

At LA 2028, cricket will be back in the T20 format for men and women – each with its own set of medals – gold, silver and bronze. The competitions for the men's and women's categories will run from July 12 to July 29. The medal matches will be held on July 20 (women's) and July 29 (men's), respectively.

Cricket is set to return to the Olympics in the 2028 Summer Games, to be held in Los Angeles, 128 years after its debut in Paris 1900, when Great Britain claimed gold in a one-off match against France.

Infantino also expressed his desire to work with Shah to unite the world with the help of sports. "I also look forward to working together and collaborating as we unite the world through sports," he added.

"It was my pleasure to meet ICC Chairman Jay Shah today in Milan. The outstanding work he has done to grow the beautiful game of cricket is exemplary. I wish him and everyone the very best as cricket gets reintroduced to the Summer Olympic Games in two years' time," he wrote in an Instagram post.

In this backdrop, FIFA president Gianni Infantino met the International Cricket Council (ICC) chief Jay Shah in Milan, with the world football boss lauding Shah's work in the growth of cricket and also wishing him luck as cricket gets back to the Olympics.

While football is truly a global sport, cricket has been struggling to move beyond a handful of nations, although, of late, there have been efforts to spread the game beyond the traditional strongholds, thanks to the Twenty20 format, which, truth be told, has breathed new life into the gentleman’s game.

Dubai: So far as crossovers go, this would be right at the top of the list – the head of world cricket getting together with the head of world football at the site of Winter Olympics.

Jaydip is a Pages Editor at Gulf News and has sports running in his veins. While specializing in Tennis and Formula 1, he also makes sure to stay on top of cricket, football, golf, athletics and anything related to sports in general. Known for his ability to dig out exclusive stories and land interviews with the biggest names in sports, Jaydip has built up a remarkable portfolio in almost 25 years of journalism, with one-on-one interviews of Michael Schumacher, Roger Federer, Usain Bolt and Tiger Woods, just to name a few. Besides sports, Jaydip also has a keen interest in films and geopolitics.