Sprint legend Usain Bolt eyes LA28 return, but not in athletics

At the LA28 Olympics, six men’s and six women’s teams will compete in cricket. Each tournament will feature 90 athlete slots, with squads of up to 15 players. The women’s final is scheduled for July 20, while the men’s gold-medal match will be held on July 29. Cricket last appeared at the Olympics in 1900, when Great Britain defeated France to win gold in Paris.

Bolt retired from athletics in 2017 as the most decorated sprinter of all time. He won eight Olympic gold medals and 11 World Championship titles, completing the 100m and 200m double at three consecutive Olympic Games — Beijing 2008, London 2012, and Rio 2016. He still holds the world records in both events, set in Berlin in 2009.

Cricket’s Olympic return has generated excitement worldwide, particularly in traditional cricket-playing nations. Growing up in the cricket-loving Caribbean, Bolt says the sport was his first passion before sprinting changed his life. Now retired from professional athletics, the eight-time Olympic gold medallist has hinted that he would gladly represent Jamaica again if the opportunity arose.

