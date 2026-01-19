GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 22°C
PRAYER TIMES
SPORT
SPORT

Sprint legend Usain Bolt eyes LA28 return, but not in athletics

Cricket is set to make its long-awaited return to the Olympics after 128 years

Last updated:
Jai Rai, Assistant Editor
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Former Jamaican sprinter Usain Bolt arrives to attend an event celebrating next year’s inaugural Ultimate World Athletics Championship, in Tokyo on September 11, 2025, ahead of the World Athletics Championships.
Former Jamaican sprinter Usain Bolt arrives to attend an event celebrating next year’s inaugural Ultimate World Athletics Championship, in Tokyo on September 11, 2025, ahead of the World Athletics Championships.
AFP

Dubai: Jamaican sprint legend Usain Bolt has revealed that he would be interested in making a comeback at the Olympic Games in Los Angeles in 2028 — but not on the track.

This time, Bolt has his sights set on cricket, which is set to make its long-awaited return to the Olympics after 128 years. The LA28 Games will take place from July 12 to 29, 2028, with cricket among the headline additions to the programme.

Cricket’s Olympic return has generated excitement worldwide, particularly in traditional cricket-playing nations. Growing up in the cricket-loving Caribbean, Bolt says the sport was his first passion before sprinting changed his life. Now retired from professional athletics, the eight-time Olympic gold medallist has hinted that he would gladly represent Jamaica again if the opportunity arose.

Bolt’s connection with cricket dates back to his school days in Jamaica. Before becoming the fastest man on earth, he dreamed of being a fast bowler. A coach later encouraged him to try track and field — a decision that reshaped sporting history — but Bolt never lost his love for cricket.

Speaking to Esquire magazine, Bolt joked about a potential return to competitive sport. “I am happily retired from professional sport. I haven’t played cricket in a long time, but if they call, I will be ready! [Laughs],” he said. His comments quickly drew attention as cricket prepares for its Olympic comeback.

Bolt retired from athletics in 2017 as the most decorated sprinter of all time. He won eight Olympic gold medals and 11 World Championship titles, completing the 100m and 200m double at three consecutive Olympic Games — Beijing 2008, London 2012, and Rio 2016. He still holds the world records in both events, set in Berlin in 2009.

Since retiring, Bolt has remained connected to cricket. He served as a brand ambassador for the 2024 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, hosted in the USA and West Indies, and in 2014 he played in a friendly match in India alongside 2011 World Cup winners Yuvraj Singh and Harbhajan Singh.

At the LA28 Olympics, six men’s and six women’s teams will compete in cricket. Each tournament will feature 90 athlete slots, with squads of up to 15 players. The women’s final is scheduled for July 20, while the men’s gold-medal match will be held on July 29. Cricket last appeared at the Olympics in 1900, when Great Britain defeated France to win gold in Paris.

Jai Rai
Jai RaiAssistant Editor
Jai is a seasoned journalist with more than two decades of experience across India and the UAE, specialising in sports reporting. Throughout his distinguished career, he has had the privilege of covering some of the biggest names and events in sports, including cricket, tennis, Formula 1 and golf. A former first-division cricket league captain himself, he brings not only a deep understanding of the game but also a cricketer's discipline to his work. His unique blend of athletic insight and journalistic expertise gives him a wide-ranging perspective that enriches his storytelling, making his coverage both detailed and engaging. Driven by an unrelenting passion for sports, he continues to craft compelling narratives that resonate with readers. As the day winds down for most, he begins his work, ensuring that the most captivating stories make it to the print edition in time for readers to receive them bright and early the next morning.
Show More
Related Topics:
America

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

File photo. If the BCB decides against sending the team to India, the ICC is expected to name a replacement.

ICC sets deadline on Bangladesh’s T20 World Cup call

2m read
India Under-19 skipper Ayush Mhatre (right) and Bangladesh vice-captain Zawad Abrar, are seen during the toss at the Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo.

India, Bangladesh U19 captains skip handshake at toss

2m read
Bangladesh cricket official sacked amid World Cup row

Bangladesh cricket official sacked amid World Cup row

2m read
Bangladesh refuses to travel to India for T20 World Cup

Bangladesh refuses to travel to India for T20 World Cup

2m read