Sprint legend Usain Bolt eyes LA28 return, but not in athletics

Cricket is set to make its long-awaited return to the Olympics after 128 years
Dubai: Jamaican sprint legend Usain Bolt has revealed that he would be interested in making a comeback at the Olympic Games in Los Angeles in 2028 — but not on the track.
This time, Bolt has his sights set on cricket, which is set to make its long-awaited return to the Olympics after 128 years. The LA28 Games will take place from July 12 to 29, 2028, with cricket among the headline additions to the programme.
Cricket’s Olympic return has generated excitement worldwide, particularly in traditional cricket-playing nations. Growing up in the cricket-loving Caribbean, Bolt says the sport was his first passion before sprinting changed his life. Now retired from professional athletics, the eight-time Olympic gold medallist has hinted that he would gladly represent Jamaica again if the opportunity arose.
Bolt’s connection with cricket dates back to his school days in Jamaica. Before becoming the fastest man on earth, he dreamed of being a fast bowler. A coach later encouraged him to try track and field — a decision that reshaped sporting history — but Bolt never lost his love for cricket.
Speaking to Esquire magazine, Bolt joked about a potential return to competitive sport. “I am happily retired from professional sport. I haven’t played cricket in a long time, but if they call, I will be ready! [Laughs],” he said. His comments quickly drew attention as cricket prepares for its Olympic comeback.
Bolt retired from athletics in 2017 as the most decorated sprinter of all time. He won eight Olympic gold medals and 11 World Championship titles, completing the 100m and 200m double at three consecutive Olympic Games — Beijing 2008, London 2012, and Rio 2016. He still holds the world records in both events, set in Berlin in 2009.
Since retiring, Bolt has remained connected to cricket. He served as a brand ambassador for the 2024 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, hosted in the USA and West Indies, and in 2014 he played in a friendly match in India alongside 2011 World Cup winners Yuvraj Singh and Harbhajan Singh.
At the LA28 Olympics, six men’s and six women’s teams will compete in cricket. Each tournament will feature 90 athlete slots, with squads of up to 15 players. The women’s final is scheduled for July 20, while the men’s gold-medal match will be held on July 29. Cricket last appeared at the Olympics in 1900, when Great Britain defeated France to win gold in Paris.
