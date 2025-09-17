Usain Bolt, once fastest man on Earth, now struggles climbing stairs: ‘I stay home and watch movies’

Usain Bolt’s post-retirement struggle will surprise you — even stairs feel tough
Eight-time Olympic champion Usain Bolt admits retirement has made him feel “human” again — even climbing a flight of stairs now leaves him out of breath.
Once the fastest man on earth, the Jamaican sprint legend retired from athletics in 2017. Now 39, Bolt no longer runs due to a ruptured Achilles and says most of his workouts are limited to the gym.
Speaking at the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo, Bolt revealed that his daily life is far removed from the intensity of his career. “Normally, I wake up just in time to see the kids off to school… If I have nothing to do, I just chill out. I might work out sometimes if I’m in a good mood. I just watch some series and chill until the kids come home… I’m into Lego now,” he told The Guardian.
While he admits to enjoying this slower pace of life, the former world champion said the lack of training has affected his stamina. “When I walk up the stairs, I get out of breath. I think I’ll probably have to do some laps just to get my breathing right,” he said.
Despite stepping away from competition, Bolt’s presence still looms over athletics. Sitting high above the stadium in a skybox, he remains the sport’s biggest star. Current 100m world champion Oblique Seville may be Jamaica’s new sprinting hope, but no one has matched Bolt’s record times — or his global aura.
Eight years after retirement, Bolt continues to hold the world records in the 100m, 200m and 4x100m relay.
At home in Jamaica, Bolt is now a full-time father to daughter Olympia Lightning and twin boys Saint Leo and Thunder. The children have little idea how big a star their father once was, but Bolt hopes to take them to the next World Championships in Beijing — the city where his career first took flight — to show them his legacy.
Even so, Bolt concedes that time has caught up with him. “I’ve been out for a while… I’ll probably have to start running again just to get my breathing right,” he said.
Running is a high-intensity exercise that strengthens the heart, lungs, muscles and bones. Experts warn that when you stop for long periods, fitness levels drop. Within a week, blood plasma volume decreases, lowering cardiac output and oxygen supply to muscles. Over time, your body becomes less efficient at firing muscle fibres, leading to that “rusty” feeling after inactivity.
