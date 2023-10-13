Dubai: Indian star Virat Kohli has promised legendary sprinter Usain Bolt that he will do everything to be ready for the World Cup blockbuster against Pakistan, to be played in Ahmedabad on Saturday.
The Jamaican sprinter has engaged himself in a friendly banter with Kohli, saying the Indian might be fastest on pitch, but he is faster in the air, in an apparent response to a commercial the 34-year-old had done earlier. Bolt also said that he will be watching Kohli in his next game, which is the key match between India and Pakistan.
Fastest on the pitch
“Hey @imVkohli saw your dive the other day. You can be fastest on the pitch, but I’m faster in the air ߘ? Will be watching your next game. Chak de fattey! #PUMADive witter.com/imvkohli/statu…,” Bolt had posted on X, formerly Twitter.
In response, Kohli said that he is getting ready and will do few extra sprints before the game.
“Usain paaji! Getting ready for tomorrow with a few extra 100m sprints if you’re watching,” Kohli responded.
Impressive form
The Delhi batter has been in impressive form in this World Cup, scoring two half-centuries, including a match-winning knock against Australia.
Chasing a paltry target of 200, India were in deep trouble at three wickets for two runs. Kohli and KL Rahul put on 165 runs for the fourth wicket to take the hosts closer to the target. Kohli, who also played a match-winning knock against Pakistan in the Twenty20 World Cup in Australia last year, is the key to India’s chances in Ahmedabad on Saturday.