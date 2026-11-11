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Arshdeep Singh proposes to girlfriend Samreen Kaur, shares heartwarming photos online

Arshdeep Singh and Samreen Kaur celebrate engagement with heartfelt posts

Last updated:
Abdul Bari Khan, Sports Writer
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Samreen Kaur and Arshdeep Singh
Samreen Kaur and Arshdeep Singh
via Instagram

Dubai: India fast bowler Arshdeep Singh has taken his relationship with Samreen Kaur to the next level after proposing to his girlfriend on Wednesday, November 11.

Samreen announced the news through an Instagram post, sharing a heartfelt message alongside the date of their engagement.

“And of all the things life could have given us, I’m the happiest it gave us each other. To a lifetime together. 11.11.2026 (hi fiancé),” she wrote.

The announcement marks a new chapter for the couple, who had been sharing glimpses of their relationship on social media since making it public earlier this year.

Arshdeep made their relationship Instagram official on July 26, 2026, when he shared two photographs with Samreen, captioning the post “My Person”. The pictures showed the couple embracing, putting an end to weeks of speculation about their relationship.

Samreen, an actor and model, has also been seen supporting the Indian pacer during his cricketing commitments. The couple recently celebrated Diwali together, with Arshdeep sharing a photograph of them on Instagram alongside the message, “A very happy Diwali to you all, from us.”

The announcement comes on the same day when Arshdeep’s trade to Mumbai Indians was officially revealed. He leaves Punjab Kings in a trade swap deal for Hardik Pandya.

The engagement announcement comes as another milestone in the personal life of the 27-year-old fast bowler, who has established himself as an important member of India’s limited-overs bowling attack.

Abdul Bari Khan
Abdul Bari KhanSports Writer
Bari is an experienced sportswriter at Gulf News and has been a sports fanatic all his life. He has years of experience covering Golf, Basketball and American Football. He watches all the sports with the hope of learning something from each of them. With an MBA background and expertise in content management, he aims to deliver every news to the audience that helps create interest in the sport for the reader as well. His passion and enthusiasm for the world of sports is what drew him to the journalistic journey.
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