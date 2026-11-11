Arshdeep Singh proposes to girlfriend Samreen Kaur, shares heartwarming photos online

“And of all the things life could have given us, I’m the happiest it gave us each other. To a lifetime together. 11.11.2026 (hi fiancé),” she wrote.

Samreen, an actor and model, has also been seen supporting the Indian pacer during his cricketing commitments. The couple recently celebrated Diwali together, with Arshdeep sharing a photograph of them on Instagram alongside the message, “A very happy Diwali to you all, from us.”

Arshdeep made their relationship Instagram official on July 26, 2026, when he shared two photographs with Samreen, captioning the post “My Person”. The pictures showed the couple embracing, putting an end to weeks of speculation about their relationship.

Bari is an experienced sportswriter at Gulf News and has been a sports fanatic all his life. He has years of experience covering Golf, Basketball and American Football. He watches all the sports with the hope of learning something from each of them. With an MBA background and expertise in content management, he aims to deliver every news to the audience that helps create interest in the sport for the reader as well. His passion and enthusiasm for the world of sports is what drew him to the journalistic journey.