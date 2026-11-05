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Chandigarh woman’s Diwali dance to ‘Jhalla Wallah’ crosses 20 million views

Spontaneous Diwali dance wins hearts and racks up millions of views online

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Devadasan K P, Chief Visual Editor
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Osheen Pandiya dances to ‘Jhalla Wallah’ during an office Diwali celebration in Chandigarh. Her performance has gone viral, garnering nearly 20 million views on Instagram.
Osheen Pandiya dances to ‘Jhalla Wallah’ during an office Diwali celebration in Chandigarh. Her performance has gone viral, garnering nearly 20 million views on Instagram.
Instagram

A Chandigarh woman's spontaneous dance performance at her office Diwali party has turned into an internet sensation, with the Instagram video attracting nearly 20 million views.

Osheen Pandiya shared the clip on her Instagram account with the caption: “Office Diwali party mein ek dance toh banta hai” (A dance is a must at the office Diwali party).

Dressed in a blue-and-green kurta set, Osheen is seen dancing enthusiastically to ‘Jhalla Wallah’, the popular Bollywood number from the 2012 film Ishaqzaade, starring Parineeti Chopra and Arjun Kapoor.

What began as an impromptu performance quickly became a highlight of the workplace celebrations. Her colleagues can be seen cheering her on, with some joining in while others record the moment on their mobile phones.

The video has since attracted widespread attention, with viewers praising her dance moves, confidence and festive outfit.

Internet finds a new office crush

The comments section has been filled with playful reactions, with several users suggesting that Osheen may have become the star attraction at her workplace.

“I bet every guy there was crushing on her. By the way, your dress is so pretty. Now my mother's sarees are on my radar,” one user commented.

Another wrote: “No doubt you would be the crush of the office.”

Others appreciated the spontaneity of the performance, celebrating the festive spirit and the confidence with which she took to the dance floor.

A Bollywood song adds to the nostalgia

‘Jhalla Wallah’ featured in Ishaqzaade, the 2012 romantic drama that marked Arjun Kapoor's Bollywood debut alongside Parineeti Chopra.

The lively track became popular for its energetic beats and dance appeal, making it a familiar choice for celebrations.

Osheen's performance has given the song another spotlight, showing how a simple workplace celebration can turn into a viral social media moment.

Devadasan K P
Devadasan K PChief Visual Editor
Devadasan K P is the Chief Visual Editor at Gulf News, bringing more than 27 years of experience in photojournalism to the role. He leads the Visual desk with precision, speed, and a strong editorial instinct. Whether he’s selecting images of royalty, chasing the biggest celebrity moments in Dubai, or covering live events himself, Devadasan is always a few steps ahead of the action. Over the years, he has covered a wide range of major assignments — including the 2004 tsunami in Sri Lanka, the 2005 Kashmir earthquake, feature reportage from Afghanistan, the IMF World Bank meetings, and wildlife series from Kenya. His work has been widely recognised with industry accolades, including the Minolta Photojournalist of the Year award in 2005, the Best Picture Award at the Dubai Shopping Festival in 2008, and a Silver Award from the Society for News Design in 2011. He handles the newsroom pressure with a calm attitude, a quick response time, and his signature brand of good-natured Malayali humour. There's no fuss — just someone who gets the job done very well, every single time.
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