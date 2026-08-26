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Dolly Parton’s final weeks: Country icon kept cancer fight private before death at 80

Singer’s quiet illness followed year after husband Carl Dean’s death at 82

Last updated:
Lakshana N Palat, Assistant Features Editor
2 MIN READ
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FILE - Dolly Parton in Overland Park, Kan., on Aug. 14, 2023. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)
FILE - Dolly Parton in Overland Park, Kan., on Aug. 14, 2023. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)

Dolly Parton's death at 80 has brought with it a detail few saw coming: the country icon had been fighting cancer in her final weeks, a diagnosis she never publicly disclosed. Her team confirmed on Tuesday that she died at Nashville's Vanderbilt-Ingram Cancer Center, surrounded by loved ones, following what was described as a short illness.

The signs were there, but the diagnosis wasn't

Looking back, Parton had dropped hints that something wasn't right, even if she stopped short of naming what it was. Just days before her death, she opened up to People about pulling out of several scheduled appearances, attributing it to health concerns she admitted she'd been neglecting while caring for her husband, Carl Dean, in his final months.

Dean died in March last year at 82, after a private illness whose cause was never made public. At the time, Parton had spoken movingly about the more than six decades they'd spent together, and in the months following his passing, she described the strange comfort of knowing his suffering had ended, layered under the harder truth of the loneliness that followed. She leaned on her faith to get through it, expressing certainty that she'd see him again one day, and channeling her grief into her work as a way of keeping his memory close.

A love story that outlasted six decades

Parton and Dean's relationship began in 1964, when an 18-year-old Dolly, newly arrived in Nashville, crossed paths with him outside a laundromat. They married two years later, in 1966, and Dean would go on to shape much of her artistic life from behind the scenes — most famously inspiring "Jolene," born out of a lighthearted rivalry with a bank teller who'd taken a shine to him. Decades later, he'd leave his mark again on her 2023 rock album Rockstar, with one track reportedly written specifically because it echoed a song of hers he'd always loved.

Despite being married to one of the most famous entertainers in the world, Dean largely stayed out of the spotlight, running an asphalt-paving business in Nashville and keeping a low profile that Parton often joked left people questioning whether he was real at all. She remained close with his family throughout their marriage, including his mother.

A reunion, in her family's words

In a statement issued Tuesday, Parton's nephew Bryan Seaver framed her passing as a kind of homecoming, describing her as stepping into the arms of loved ones who had gone before her, including Dean, her parents, and others who had long awaited her arrival.

Lakshana N PalatAssistant Features Editor
Lakshana is an entertainment and lifestyle journalist with over a decade of experience. She covers a wide range of stories—from community and health to mental health and inspiring people features. A passionate K-pop enthusiast, she also enjoys exploring the cultural impact of music and fandoms through her writing.
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