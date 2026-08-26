Dean died in March last year at 82, after a private illness whose cause was never made public. At the time, Parton had spoken movingly about the more than six decades they'd spent together, and in the months following his passing, she described the strange comfort of knowing his suffering had ended, layered under the harder truth of the loneliness that followed. She leaned on her faith to get through it, expressing certainty that she'd see him again one day, and channeling her grief into her work as a way of keeping his memory close.