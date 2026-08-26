Aunt Dolly forever: How Dolly Parton raised the Hannah Montana generation on rockstar aunts and rhinestones

And now, in the hours after her death, that's exactly what's flooding timelines, among clips of her at the Grammys and archival footage from the Opry stage. There's a particular kind of grief in losing someone who was never quite yours to claim, but who somehow still felt like yours. The Hannah Montana gifs and clips share a legacy of their own: The exaggerated drawl stretched out for comic effect. The little moments that felt, to a twelve-year-old watching after school, like getting a glimpse of what a genuinely cool aunt might sound like.