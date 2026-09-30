ESPN's Stephen A. Smith announces major career news

“I am truly honored to be inducted into the 2026 Broadcasting + Cable Hall of Fame. Thank you to everyone who has been part of this journey!” Smith wrote on Instagram.

The ESPN analyst was announced as part of the Hall of Fame’s 2026 class, which recognises prominent figures from the broadcasting, cable and streaming industries. Smith is listed as a featured commentator and executive producer of ESPN’s First Take.

Smith is also one of ESPN’s highest-paid personalities. In 2025, he reportedly agreed to a five-year, $100 million (Dh 367.3 million) contract extension with the network, including a reported $20 million (Dh 73.46 million) annual salary. The deal was described as the largest contract ESPN had given to an individual talent at the time.

The honour adds to Smith’s long career at ESPN, where he has become one of the network’s most recognisable personalities. He has been with the company for nearly 23 years, having first joined ESPN in the early 2000s before establishing himself as a leading voice on First Take.

Bari is an experienced sportswriter at Gulf News and has been a sports fanatic all his life. He has years of experience covering Golf, Basketball and American Football. He watches all the sports with the hope of learning something from each of them. With an MBA background and expertise in content management, he aims to deliver every news to the audience that helps create interest in the sport for the reader as well. His passion and enthusiasm for the world of sports is what drew him to the journalistic journey.