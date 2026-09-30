ESPN's Stephen A. Smith announces major career news

ESPN star earns Hall of Fame honour, adding new milestone to storied career
Dubai: Stephen A. Smith has added another major honour to his broadcasting career after being inducted into the 2026 Broadcasting + Cable Hall of Fame.
The ESPN analyst was announced as part of the Hall of Fame’s 2026 class, which recognises prominent figures from the broadcasting, cable and streaming industries. Smith is listed as a featured commentator and executive producer of ESPN’s First Take.
Smith shared the news on social media, expressing his gratitude to everyone who had been part of his journey.
“I am truly honored to be inducted into the 2026 Broadcasting + Cable Hall of Fame. Thank you to everyone who has been part of this journey!” Smith wrote on Instagram.
His First Take colleague Kendrick Perkins also congratulated him in the comments section, writing: “Congratulations my brother.” Smith attended the Broadcasting + Cable Hall of Fame event on September 29 to receive his award.
The honour adds to Smith’s long career at ESPN, where he has become one of the network’s most recognisable personalities. He has been with the company for nearly 23 years, having first joined ESPN in the early 2000s before establishing himself as a leading voice on First Take.
Smith is also one of ESPN’s highest-paid personalities. In 2025, he reportedly agreed to a five-year, $100 million (Dh 367.3 million) contract extension with the network, including a reported $20 million (Dh 73.46 million) annual salary. The deal was described as the largest contract ESPN had given to an individual talent at the time.
The 2026 Broadcasting + Cable Hall of Fame induction adds another milestone to Smith’s broadcasting career as he continues to lead First Take and expand his role across sports media.