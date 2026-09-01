From Osaka’s stunning entrance to Federer honoured: 5 US Open moments you missed

Fashion, charity, controversy and Swiss farewells provide the talking points in New York
The dust seems to have settled on the US Open after the seismic event of Novak Djokovic being bundled out in the first round on Sunday. Business continued as usual on Monday, with two of the favourites, Aryna Sabalenka and Carlos Alcaraz, making winning starts.
Also making the headlines were a fashion diva, a charitable Olympic champion, a feisty Greek and a couple of Swiss stars, one on his way out and the other making the most of his retirement.
Naomi Osaka channeled NBA fashion trailblazer Allen Iverson as she battled into the second round. As ever, Osaka's entrance on court grabbed the headlines, with the 28-year-old walking out in a billowy custom-made gown which contained sewn-in news clippings detailing her career.
The four-time Grand Slam champion also had her hair braided in the style of former Philadelphia 76ers star Iverson, the NBA icon who is often credited with helping bring street culture and style to basketball.
Osaka had paid tribute to Iverson in her pre-tournament press conference last week, wearing a t-shirt depicting the NBA star as she spoke to reporters.
"For me he's a trailblazer," Osaka said. "He's kind of like done a lot in fashion, whether it's on purpose or not, but he's shifted the way that NBA players dress.
"I also think the whole conversation around clothes in sports and also just expressing yourself through style, I feel like he's someone that I look up to in that regard."
Olympic tennis champion Zheng Qinwen has donated one million yuan ($150,000) to relief efforts following deadly flash floods and landslides that hit the China-Nepal border, a charity said.
The 23-year-old is one of China's biggest sports stars and gave a similar amount of money after an earthquake in Tibet in 2025.
"(She) will continue to closely monitor the progress of relief efforts, expressing her wishes for fellow compatriots in the disaster zone to overcome difficulties as soon as possible and rebuild their homes," a social media account associated with the China Charity Federation said.
Zheng, who won Olympic women's singles gold at Paris 2024, has won her first-round match after coming through the qualifiers.
Stefanos Tsitsipas said that he was not surprised that his old rival Nick Kyrgios tested positive for cocaine and was suspended. "I kind of expected it, to be honest," the world number 53 from Greece said at the US Open after defeating 10th seed Arthur Fils in four sets in the opening round.
After defeating the Frenchman 4-6, 7-6 (7/3), 6-1, 6-4 in New York, Tsitsipas – who briefly played doubles with Kyrgios but has had a turbulent relationship with him – was asked about the positive drugs test.
"I'm not going to try and cover up someone that I know the truth for," the 28-year-old replied.
"I'll consider myself a nice person with everyone, but these were behaviors that I personally heard on the tour and heard other people in that same environment saying those sort of things to me.
"Again, when I saw it, I was, like: Well, pretty much expected, to be honest. I am surprised it came so late, though."
Former US Open champion Stan Wawrinka bade farewell to Grand Slam tennis, losing in straight sets to Italian Matteo Berrettini in the opening round at Flushing Meadows.
Wawrinka, a three-time Grand Slam champion who will retire after 2026, fought neck and neck with the Italian to cheers of "Let's Go Stan!" and "We love you, Stan".
The match ended with a Berrettini drop shot. Following an embrace of the Berrettini at the net, the Italian saluted Wawrinka, drawing loud applause.
"This opportunity to finish here was really meaningful for myself," said Wawrinka, who became a bit teary in a short speech following a brief on-court celebration of his career.
"I'm going to miss it for sure," he added.
Roger Federer was honoured at the US Open as the Swiss great received his International Tennis Hall of Fame ring at Arthur Ashe Stadium, two days after his formal induction in Newport.
Federer held up his hand to display the honour and punched the air as the Arthur Ashe crowd rose to celebrate one of tennis' most decorated players.
"What a pleasure to be back in New York. The trip, playing out here last Tuesday with the legends, getting the chance to thank everybody who has always supported me here in New York has been incredible... Getting inducted into the International Hall of Fame, it gave me a chance to look back at all the incredible people that have helped me along the way, the game I love so much and what it gave me," Federer said.