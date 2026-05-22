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Moon Chae-won shuts down Lee Joon-gi break-up question ahead of wedding: ‘Fans were too immersed in the K-drama’

Moon Chae-won is set to marry a non-celebrity in June.

Last updated:
Lakshana N Palat, Assistant Features Editor
2 MIN READ
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A still from The show, Flower of Evil, where Lee Joon-gi and Moon Chae-won played husband and wife.
A still from The show, Flower of Evil, where Lee Joon-gi and Moon Chae-won played husband and wife.

Moon Chae-won and Lee Joon-gi's chemistry was so searing in Flower of Evil, that fans were somehow convinced that the two were actually together.

So Moon Chae-won cleared the air.

The actor dropped a new video on her YouTube channel titled “From shocking wardrobe reveal to a chaotic radish soup recipe… Moon Chae-won’s hilarious housewarming”, giving fans a first peek inside her home. And it doubled as a pre-wedding reveal, with Chae-won preparing for her marriage in June and casually hinting at what looks like her soon-to-be newlywed space.

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The video was full of warm, personal touches: A gifted speaker she treasures, an oil painting carefully framed by her mother, and a kitchen experiment that quickly turned into comedic chaos. Between attempting a “serious” radish soup and mixing up a highball, things didn’t quite go as planned, but that only added to the charm. She also carved out time for a relaxed, chatty Q&A with viewers over food.

That’s where things got especially entertaining.

When a viewer asked, “Why did you break up with Lee Joon-gi?” Moon Chae-won didn’t even blink before shutting down the long-standing rumor with a laugh. “I think it was sent by fans who were very immersed in the drama,” she said. “I have never broken up with Lee Joon-gi oppa. That’s because we were never together."

Elsewhere in the video, she reflected on her career, naming Se-ryeong from The Princess’s Man as her “life character,” and shared how the role captured a more youthful, adventurous version of herself that still resonates today.

She also weighed in on the idea of an “avoidant boyfriend,” keeping things pragmatic but playful: if someone’s avoiding conflict to prevent things from getting worse, she can understand it—but ultimately, it depends on whether it’s something she can handle.

Moon Chae-won is set to marry a non-celebrity in June, and if this video is anything to go by, she’s heading into her next chapter with honesty, humor, and a very steady sense of self.

Lakshana N PalatAssistant Features Editor
Lakshana is an entertainment and lifestyle journalist with over a decade of experience. She covers a wide range of stories—from community and health to mental health and inspiring people features. A passionate K-pop enthusiast, she also enjoys exploring the cultural impact of music and fandoms through her writing.
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