The Tale of Nokdu star Jang Dong-yoon announces marriage to Kim Seung-yoon: 'My closest confidant'

Jang Dong-yoon reveals quiet family wedding plans with actress Kim Seung-yoon
Actor Jang Dong Yoon shared the news himself, posting a handwritten letter to Instagram on August 25 to reveal he will be getting married this October.
According to Newsen, his bride will be actress Kim Seung Yoon, known for her role in "The Tale of Nokdu" and for appearing in Please Be My Ear and The Yeast — the latter directed by Jang Dong Yoon himself. His agency, BH Entertainment, later confirmed the couple plan a small ceremony in October, held as a worship service with both families present.
In his letter, Jang Dong Yoon described wanting to tell fans directly rather than have the news break elsewhere. He reflected on the years he and his partner spent getting to know one another, saying that time deepened their bond and led them to decide to build a life together as each other's closest companions. He acknowledged the announcement might catch people off guard, but asked fans to receive it warmly and continue supporting them going forward. He closed by promising to keep growing both as an actor and as a person, and thanked fans for their long-standing support.
He wrote:
Hello, this is Jang Dong Yoon. I’m writing this because I have some news that I wanted to share with you personally today. This coming October, I will be marrying someone I have been with for a long time. We plan to hold a quiet wedding ceremony in the form of a worship service with both families in attendance. There were many thoughts and considerations that went into making the decision to get married. As we spent a long time together and came to know each other in many different ways, we came to understand and cherish each other even more
Now, we have decided to be there for each other as our closest confidants and to build a fun and happy life together. I wanted to share this news with all of you first, as you have always supported me and been with me through every moment of my journey as an actor. I know this news may come as a surprise, but I would be grateful if you could look upon us with warm hearts and continue to support us. I will continue to do my best to impress as an actor while also striving to live more maturely as a person.Thank you. Sincerely, Jang Dong Yoon