The Tale of Nokdu star Jang Dong-yoon announces marriage to Kim Seung-yoon: 'My closest confidant'

He wrote:

Hello, this is Jang Dong Yoon. I’m writing this because I have some news that I wanted to share with you personally today. This coming October, I will be marrying someone I have been with for a long time. We plan to hold a quiet wedding ceremony in the form of a worship service with both families in attendance. There were many thoughts and considerations that went into making the decision to get married. As we spent a long time together and came to know each other in many different ways, we came to understand and cherish each other even more

Now, we have decided to be there for each other as our closest confidants and to build a fun and happy life together. I wanted to share this news with all of you first, as you have always supported me and been with me through every moment of my journey as an actor. I know this news may come as a surprise, but I would be grateful if you could look upon us with warm hearts and continue to support us. I will continue to do my best to impress as an actor while also striving to live more maturely as a person.Thank you. Sincerely, Jang Dong Yoon