From AI-fabricated evidence to legal win, star rebuilds career momentum
After a turbulent stretch that saw his career put on pause, Kim Soo-hyun is easing back into public life, and he has chosen an international audience for his return.
On September 1, agency Gold Medalist shared an interview video with Indonesian broadcaster RCTI+ via its official social media accounts. In the video, as quoted by Chosun Daily, Soo-yun greeted Indonesian fans.
He said he often thinks, "I'm glad I became an actor," and mentioned he might consider taking on a role recommended by fans. He also said he wants to visit Bali, and asked fans if they would be curious about the contents of his bag before showing several items he uses regularly.
Soo-hyun had previously stepped back from public activities following allegations that he had dated the late actress Kim Sae-ron while she was a minor. In response to the allegations, Gold Medalist stated that messenger conversations attributed to the deceased actress were fabricated by a third party unrelated to Kim, and that an associated voice recording was confirmed to be AI-generated.
Since that statement, Kim has taken part in overseas photo shoots and is reported to be reviewing more than 40 potential upcoming projects across dramas and films. The release status of his previously withheld Disney+ series Knock Off remains unclear.
Soo-hyun is scheduled to appear as a presenter at the 2026 The Fact Music Awards on September 19 at Busan's Asiad Main Stadium, and is set to participate in AAA 2026, held at Kaohsiung National Stadium on December 5–6.
Last week, in a separate legal development, Kim Soo-hyun's agency Gold Medalist secured a win in a related court case last month. On August 27, a Seoul court dismissed a lawsuit filed by Swiss watch brand Mido, which had sought roughly 570 million KRW (about $412,637) in damages after ending its contract with Kim following the allegations. Mido argued the actor's commercial value had collapsed as a result of the claims, but the court sided with Gold Medalist, ruling that the contract's termination was not due to any fault on Kim's part.
The case is reportedly the first of several similar lawsuits to reach a verdict, with brands including Cuckoo Electronics, Classys, Dinto, Eider, and FromBIO still pursuing comparable claims. Legal observers cited in Korean media suggested the ruling could influence how those remaining cases are decided.