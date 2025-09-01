While maintaining his signature softness and gentle love for ARMY—entertaining them with midnight karaokes and wisdom sessions—Jungkook also carved out a space to define himself apart from BTS. He shed the babying and mollycoddling fans often gave him, revealing rawer, more personal sides of himself, reflected in his music. His 2022 solo Left and Right was a cheerful summer bop, but in 2023 he raised the stakes with Seven, experimenting in ways that drew criticism. He shrugged it off, even calling out fans who tried to school him—after all, at 26, he can sing whatever he wants. Later came 3D, almost a stern response to those who insisted on seeing him as if he were still sixteen. Unsurprisingly, the songs soared on the Billboard charts, achieving new milestones every day.