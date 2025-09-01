Today, the singer is a fashion icon, and has topped numerous musical charts
Maybe you aren’t BTS and didn’t grow up with Jungkook in that one dormitory and have Jin feed you, but you know his story: Through vlogs, old videos that circulate regularly, interviews, and through the stories from the other six. With ‘big eyes’ and less than 15 years of age, he joined, trained to be a part of a band that would later be known to change the entire path of K-Pop---only because he was so fascinated by RM, who had already established himself in the underground rapper scene at the time.
But he couldn’t have known the sensation he would become. The youngest among six—Jin, RM, J-Hope, Suga, Jimin, and V—he was cared for like the little brother they never had. He grew into the role of main vocalist and shared dance duties with J-Hope. Together, they endured grueling 14+ hour days of dance and training, absorbing every piece of guidance from the senior members. As noted in the memoir BTS: 10-Year Record, he and V navigated a rigorous idol training system that was far tougher back then. It wasn't uncommon to see videos of them exhausted, burnt out or unwell, and yet trying to push through the day.
On top of that, he joined a company on the brink of bankruptcy: Big Hit was struggling, and the boys initially experienced only sporadic success.
At that age, Jungkook was forced to grow up quickly, experiencing euphoric highs and crushing lows—but it was the intervals of brotherhood that carried him through, shaping the world he knew. One of the most emotional stories that the band always recalls, is how when the exhaustion reached a crescendo and J-Hope was about to leave, Jungkook held on to him, crying, begging him to stay. As J-Hope said later, he crumbled; and stayed back. Yet, time moves on but this vulnerability of the star that has never changed over the years for ARMY; despite the numerous piercings and tattoos that came later.
Nor did his love for his brothers waver—those who had watched over him through it all. As Jungkook later shared on Suga’s Suchwita talk show, “I have a little of all of them in me.” It’s always bittersweet to see his old school graduation video go viral: the members beaming, while Jungkook looks up at them with quiet awe and reverence. Fast forward to 2023, when Jin left for military service—Jungkook watched with glassy eyes. The two videos are often shared together, a poignant reminder of the strange passage of time.
While maintaining his signature softness and gentle love for ARMY—entertaining them with midnight karaokes and wisdom sessions—Jungkook also carved out a space to define himself apart from BTS. He shed the babying and mollycoddling fans often gave him, revealing rawer, more personal sides of himself, reflected in his music. His 2022 solo Left and Right was a cheerful summer bop, but in 2023 he raised the stakes with Seven, experimenting in ways that drew criticism. He shrugged it off, even calling out fans who tried to school him—after all, at 26, he can sing whatever he wants. Later came 3D, almost a stern response to those who insisted on seeing him as if he were still sixteen. Unsurprisingly, the songs soared on the Billboard charts, achieving new milestones every day.
And, he became a fashion icon, with brand endorsements like Calvin Klein under his belt, making the fluffy-hair look fashionable to the point that fans keep demanding for him to return to it.
Just before he left for the military, he dropped Golden, the title referring to his ‘golden maknae’ tag. It was a mix of all genres and emotions, toying with the various hues of love, with a little nod to Michael Jackson too. Some were fun mood-boosters like Standing Next to You and Yes and No, while others like Hate You and Shot Glass of Tears were more maudlin in tone.
It has been a long journey for the golden maknae—from the days of wide-eyed innocence to the present, where that same wonder remains, now paired with deep wisdom and a quiet strength that marks the artist he has become.
