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Iraq tragedy: Four-year-old girl dies after rescue from 20-metre well

Civil Defence teams pulled Hajar out alive after tense rescue operation in Nineveh

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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The girl, identified as Hajar, had fallen into an open well in Al Sharayea village in the Al Kuwair subdistrict, southeast of Mosul, prompting an intensive rescue operation by Civil Defence teams.
The girl, identified as Hajar, had fallen into an open well in Al Sharayea village in the Al Kuwair subdistrict, southeast of Mosul, prompting an intensive rescue operation by Civil Defence teams.
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Dubai: A four-year-old Iraqi girl died after being rescued alive from a 20-metre-deep well in Nineveh Governorate on Monday, turning relief over her successful rescue into tragedy.

The girl, identified as Hajar, had fallen into an open well in Al Sharayea village in the Al Kuwair subdistrict, southeast of Mosul, prompting an intensive rescue operation by Civil Defence teams.

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Iraq's Civil Defence Directorate had earlier said specialist teams were working to reach the child after she became trapped at a depth of about 20 metres.

Rescuers eventually managed to pull Hajar from the well alive, and she was immediately transferred for medical treatment, according to the Civil Defence Directorate in Nineveh.

The Iraqi News Agency (INA) also reported that Civil Defence teams had successfully rescued the girl and that she was being taken to hospital.

However, the initial relief surrounding her rescue was short-lived. Hajar's condition deteriorated and she died while being transported to hospital, according to subsequent reports.

The incident prompted an outpouring of grief after news of the child's death emerged following hours of anxious efforts to save her.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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