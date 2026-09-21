Civil Defence teams pulled Hajar out alive after tense rescue operation in Nineveh
Dubai: A four-year-old Iraqi girl died after being rescued alive from a 20-metre-deep well in Nineveh Governorate on Monday, turning relief over her successful rescue into tragedy.
The girl, identified as Hajar, had fallen into an open well in Al Sharayea village in the Al Kuwair subdistrict, southeast of Mosul, prompting an intensive rescue operation by Civil Defence teams.
Iraq's Civil Defence Directorate had earlier said specialist teams were working to reach the child after she became trapped at a depth of about 20 metres.
Rescuers eventually managed to pull Hajar from the well alive, and she was immediately transferred for medical treatment, according to the Civil Defence Directorate in Nineveh.
The Iraqi News Agency (INA) also reported that Civil Defence teams had successfully rescued the girl and that she was being taken to hospital.
However, the initial relief surrounding her rescue was short-lived. Hajar's condition deteriorated and she died while being transported to hospital, according to subsequent reports.
The incident prompted an outpouring of grief after news of the child's death emerged following hours of anxious efforts to save her.