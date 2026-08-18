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30 people injured in massive fuel depot fire in Iraq

Firefighters battle blaze for more than four hours as fuel tanks explode in Sulaimaniyah

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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The fire broke out after midnight and triggered powerful explosions as tanks containing highly flammable materials, including petrol, diesel and bitumen, caught fire.
The fire broke out after midnight and triggered powerful explosions as tanks containing highly flammable materials, including petrol, diesel and bitumen, caught fire.
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Dubai: At least 30 people suffered burns after a massive fire tore through a fuel depot and bitumen factory in Iraq’s Sulaimaniyah province early on Tuesday, local officials and media reported.

Civil defence teams brought the blaze at the facility in the Tangro industrial area under control after battling it for four hours and 20 minutes.

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The fire broke out after midnight and triggered powerful explosions as tanks containing highly flammable materials, including petrol, diesel and bitumen, caught fire.

Flames illuminated the night sky across much of Sulaimaniyah and could be seen from as far as 60 km away, according to local reports.

Sulaimaniyah’s director-general of health initially reported at least 20 injuries, while the overall toll from the incident was later put at nearly 30. Most of those injured were workers and personnel at the site.

Many of the injured were treated at the scene, while those with more serious burns were taken to hospital.

All but one have since been discharged after receiving treatment, according to the reports. An Iranian worker remained in hospital because of the severity of his injuries.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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