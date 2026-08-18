Firefighters battle blaze for more than four hours as fuel tanks explode in Sulaimaniyah
Dubai: At least 30 people suffered burns after a massive fire tore through a fuel depot and bitumen factory in Iraq’s Sulaimaniyah province early on Tuesday, local officials and media reported.
Civil defence teams brought the blaze at the facility in the Tangro industrial area under control after battling it for four hours and 20 minutes.
The fire broke out after midnight and triggered powerful explosions as tanks containing highly flammable materials, including petrol, diesel and bitumen, caught fire.
Flames illuminated the night sky across much of Sulaimaniyah and could be seen from as far as 60 km away, according to local reports.
Sulaimaniyah’s director-general of health initially reported at least 20 injuries, while the overall toll from the incident was later put at nearly 30. Most of those injured were workers and personnel at the site.
Many of the injured were treated at the scene, while those with more serious burns were taken to hospital.
All but one have since been discharged after receiving treatment, according to the reports. An Iranian worker remained in hospital because of the severity of his injuries.