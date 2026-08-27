GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 39°C
PRAYER TIMES
WORLD
WORLD
World /
Mena

Municipal police chief killed, four wounded in Iraq's Baghdad shooting

Gunmen opened fire on municipal teams during operation to remove illegal structures

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Baghdad Municipal Police chief was killed and three employees and a member of the federal forces were also wounded in a shooting.
Baghdad Municipal Police chief was killed and three employees and a member of the federal forces were also wounded in a shooting.
Supplied

Dubai: The head of Baghdad Municipality Police in the Karkh district was killed and four others wounded on Thursday when gunfire erupted during an operation to remove illegal structures and encroachments in southern Baghdad, local sources reported.

Brigadier Hisham was killed at the scene after municipal and security teams came under fire while carrying out an enforcement operation in the Karrara area of Hayy Dijla in the Dora district.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

The shooting occurred at around 10.45am local time as joint teams from the Baghdad Municipality regiment and municipal authorities were removing violations and encroachments, according to the reports.

Three Baghdad Municipality employees and a member of the Second Regiment of the federal forces were also wounded in the attack.

Security forces immediately cordoned off the area and restricted access following the shooting.

Authorities launched an intensive search for those responsible for the attack, with security personnel pursuing suspects in the surrounding area.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
Show More
Related Topics:
Iraq

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Masrour Barzani, Prime Minister of the Iraqi Kurdistan Regional Government, gives a press conference in the autonomous region's capital Erbil. File photo taken on June 25, 2025.

UAE condemns Iran drone attack on Iraqi Kurdistan PM

2m read
Masrour Barzani, Prime Minister of the Iraqi Kurdistan Regional Government, gives a press conference in the autonomous region's capital Arbil on June 25, 2025

Iraq, Iran, US condemn drone attack on Kurdistan

3m read
The latest seizure comprised $20.34 million, 200 million Iraqi dinars and 60kg of gold, as well as seven vehicles, according to the judiciary. It is the latest in a series of large asset recoveries since the investigation intensified.

Iraq recovers millions, gold in major corruption case

2m read
Fly Baghdad cleared from US sanctions list

Fly Baghdad cleared from US sanctions list

3m read