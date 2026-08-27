Gunmen opened fire on municipal teams during operation to remove illegal structures
Dubai: The head of Baghdad Municipality Police in the Karkh district was killed and four others wounded on Thursday when gunfire erupted during an operation to remove illegal structures and encroachments in southern Baghdad, local sources reported.
Brigadier Hisham was killed at the scene after municipal and security teams came under fire while carrying out an enforcement operation in the Karrara area of Hayy Dijla in the Dora district.
The shooting occurred at around 10.45am local time as joint teams from the Baghdad Municipality regiment and municipal authorities were removing violations and encroachments, according to the reports.
Three Baghdad Municipality employees and a member of the Second Regiment of the federal forces were also wounded in the attack.
Security forces immediately cordoned off the area and restricted access following the shooting.
Authorities launched an intensive search for those responsible for the attack, with security personnel pursuing suspects in the surrounding area.