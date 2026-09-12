Saudi Arabia condemns Iraq-launched drone attack on East-West Pipeline

Saudi vows to defend sovereignty while giving Iraq time to rein in armed groups
Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs has strongly condemned the targeting of the East-West Pipeline in the Riyadh and Madinah regions, which was struck by several drones launched from Iraq. The attack caused injuries and damage, which is currently being repaired.
The Kingdom explained that, at the request of Iraq's Prime Minister to give the Iraqi government the opportunity to take the necessary measures to prevent attacks originating from Iraqi territory against Saudi Arabia and neighboring countries, it has decided not to respond at this stage and will instead support the Iraqi government's efforts.
Saudi Arabia stated that it reserves the right to take all necessary measures to protect its sovereignty and security, safeguard its facilities, and ensure the safety of its citizens and residents.