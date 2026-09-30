Trump hails Iraq withdrawal as 'victory' for US

Trump celebrates end of US-led mission in Iraq, says it was time to go home
US President Donald Trump hailed the withdrawal of US-led coalition forces from Iraq on Wednesday as a "victory" for Washington, despite fears that it will embolden pro-Iran armed factions.
"This Day is a victory for the United States, a victory for Iraq, and a decisive victory over ISIS," Trump said in a post on his Truth Social network, referring to the Daesh group that the coalition battled.
Trump said Iraq now had a "wonderful" prime minister and added: "I had a choice to stay or to leave, and felt, without question, that it was time for America to go home!"