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Trump hails Iraq withdrawal as 'victory' for US

Trump celebrates end of US-led mission in Iraq, says it was time to go home

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AFP
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A member of the Iraqi security forces, flashes the victory sign during a military parade marking the withdrawal of the US-led coalition from Iraq, in Baghdad on September 30, 2026.
A member of the Iraqi security forces, flashes the victory sign during a military parade marking the withdrawal of the US-led coalition from Iraq, in Baghdad on September 30, 2026.
AFP

US President Donald Trump hailed the withdrawal of US-led coalition forces from Iraq on Wednesday as a "victory" for Washington, despite fears that it will embolden pro-Iran armed factions.

"This Day is a victory for the United States, a victory for Iraq, and a decisive victory over ISIS," Trump said in a post on his Truth Social network, referring to the Daesh group that the coalition battled.

Trump said Iraq now had a "wonderful" prime minister and added: "I had a choice to stay or to leave, and felt, without question, that it was time for America to go home!"

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