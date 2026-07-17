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Kuwait says Iran strikes damaged power and water desalination plant

Emergency measures activated as Iran attack disrupts Kuwait grid

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
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Iranian strike sparks fire at Kuwait power and desalination plant
Iranian strike sparks fire at Kuwait power and desalination plant
KUNA

Kuwait’s Ministry of Electricity, Water and Renewable Energy said an attack on Friday damaged one of the country’s power generation and water distillation plants.

The ministry said the strike caused a fire and affected several electricity generation units, prompting the activation of emergency measures to contain the impact and maintain grid stability.

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Fire contained as repair efforts begin

Kuwait Fire Force teams brought the fire under control, while technical teams began assessing the damage, securing the facility and working to restore affected units.

The ministry said teams are continuing round-the-clock efforts to maintain uninterrupted electricity supply and urged residents to reduce power consumption during the emergency situation. It added that further updates would be issued through official channels.

Kuwait intercepts missiles and drones

Kuwait’s General Staff said the country’s air defence systems were intercepting missile attacks and hostile drones following what it described as ongoing Iranian aggression.

In a statement, the General Staff said any explosions heard were the result of air defence systems engaging aerial threats. It urged the public to follow safety instructions issued by the relevant authorities.

Related Topics:
KuwaitUS-Israel-Iran war

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