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One killed, 63 injured in Iranian attack as hospitals remain on emergency footing

Seven major emergency operations performed for those requiring urgent intervention.

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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One person was killed and 63 others were injured, including seven in critical condition, in an Iranian missile attack on Kuwait early on Wednesday.
One person was killed and 63 others were injured, including seven in critical condition, in an Iranian missile attack on Kuwait early on Wednesday.

Kuwait's Ministry of Health said on Wednesday that it had activated a comprehensive emergency response from the first hours of the Iranian attack on the country, with hospitals treating 63 injured people and performing seven major emergency surgeries.

The ministry said healthcare facilities across the country had been placed on heightened alert immediately after the attack, mobilising medical, nursing and technical teams to deal with casualties and ensure the continuity of essential services.

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According to the ministry, one was killed and 63 others were received and treated at hospitals and medical centres, while specialised surgical teams carried out seven major emergency operations for patients requiring urgent intervention.

The ministry said the national healthcare system continued to maintain a high level of readiness around the clock, with hospitals, emergency departments and ambulance services operating under enhanced preparedness plans.

It added that health authorities were continuing to monitor developments closely and coordinate with relevant state agencies to ensure the availability of medical services and respond to any further emergencies.

The ministry said protecting public health and ensuring rapid medical response remained a top priority amid the ongoing regional tensions.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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