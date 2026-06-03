Seven major emergency operations performed for those requiring urgent intervention.
Kuwait's Ministry of Health said on Wednesday that it had activated a comprehensive emergency response from the first hours of the Iranian attack on the country, with hospitals treating 63 injured people and performing seven major emergency surgeries.
The ministry said healthcare facilities across the country had been placed on heightened alert immediately after the attack, mobilising medical, nursing and technical teams to deal with casualties and ensure the continuity of essential services.
According to the ministry, one was killed and 63 others were received and treated at hospitals and medical centres, while specialised surgical teams carried out seven major emergency operations for patients requiring urgent intervention.
The ministry said the national healthcare system continued to maintain a high level of readiness around the clock, with hospitals, emergency departments and ambulance services operating under enhanced preparedness plans.
It added that health authorities were continuing to monitor developments closely and coordinate with relevant state agencies to ensure the availability of medical services and respond to any further emergencies.
The ministry said protecting public health and ensuring rapid medical response remained a top priority amid the ongoing regional tensions.