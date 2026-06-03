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Iran attack on Kuwait airport kills one; Kuwait condemns strike

Kuwait cites UN charter breach, vows response to ongoing Iranian aggression

Last updated:
Surabhi Vasundharadevi, Social Media Reporter
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Iran attack on Kuwait airport kills one; Kuwait condemns strike

The Kuwait Ministry of Foreign Affairs has issued a statement strongly condemning the ongoing Iranian attacks targeting the country, including its main airport.

In the statement issued on Wednesday, June 3, 2026, the Ministry expressed Kuwait's condemnation and denunciation, in the strongest terms, of the brutal and ongoing Iranian attacks using ballistic missiles and drones, the latest of which occurred at dawn on the same day. It said the attacks once again targeted civilian and vital facilities, including Kuwait International Airport, resulting in the death of one individual, injuries to others, and damage to vital facilities, including diplomatic missions.

The Ministry affirmed Kuwait's categorical rejection of Iran's overt aggressive attacks, which it said lead to increased escalation, heighten tension, and undermine the security and stability of the region. It described the attacks as a flagrant violation of the rules of international law, the United Nations Charter, and Security Council Resolution 2817 of 2026.

The Ministry stressed that the security of the State of Kuwait, its sovereignty, and the safety of its citizens and residents on its territory are a red line that cannot be crossed, affirming that the repetition of these aggressions represents an organized aggressive approach that Kuwait will neither accept nor tolerate.

It added that Kuwait reserves its full and inherent right to take appropriate measures in response to these repeated Iranian aggressions, in accordance with international law.

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