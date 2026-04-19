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New UAE ambassadors take oath before UAE President

Sheikh Mohamed swears in new UAE ambassadors in Abu Dhabi

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Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
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Sheikh Mohamed wished the ambassadors success in carrying out their duties and in strengthening bilateral relations in line with the UAE’s approach to building constructive partnerships that support mutual interests and contribute to shared prosperity while fostering cooperation and understanding among peoples around the world.
Sheikh Mohamed wished the ambassadors success in carrying out their duties and in strengthening bilateral relations in line with the UAE’s approach to building constructive partnerships that support mutual interests and contribute to shared prosperity while fostering cooperation and understanding among peoples around the world.
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Abu Dhabi: UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan witnessed the swearing-in of a number of newly appointed UAE ambassadors.

During the ceremony, Sheikh Mohamed wished the ambassadors success in carrying out their duties and in strengthening bilateral relations in line with the UAE’s approach to building constructive partnerships that support mutual interests and contribute to shared prosperity while fostering cooperation and understanding among peoples around the world.

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He also affirmed that the UAE’s longstanding approach is rooted in strengthening cooperation and building development-focused partnerships for the benefit of its people and peoples around the world.

Those who took the oath were Omar Rashid Matar Saeed Al Neyadi, Ambassador to Costa Rica; Mohammed Ahmed Bandooq Al Qamzi, Ambassador to the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN); Mohammed Matar Butti Al Khaili, Ambassador to Ukraine; and Fahad Abdulrahman Ali Al Bishr, Ambassador to Uganda.

The ceremony was attended by a number of ministers and officials.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
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