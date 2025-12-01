UAE President receives credentials of newly appointed ambassadors

Sheikh Mohamed received the credentials of the following ambassadors: Mohammed Momolu Dukuly, Ambassador of the Republic of Liberia; Hammed Rashid Tunde Ali, Ambassador of the Republic of Ghana; Cesar Rodriguez Zavalla, Ambassador of the Oriental Republic of Uruguay; HE Stylianos N Gavriil, Ambassador of the Hellenic Republic (Greece); Bayram Bayramov, Ambassador of Turkmenistan; Abeer Attieh Mohammed Alramahi, Ambassador of the State of Palestine; HE Dr Deepak Mittal, Ambassador of the Republic of India; Judha Nugraha, Ambassador of the Republic of Indonesia; Shafqat Ali Khan, Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan; Dr Jamal Beker Abdula, Ambassador of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia; Sam Schreiner, Non-resident Ambassador of the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg; HE Manthabiseng Arcylia Phohleli, Non-resident Ambassador of the Kingdom of Lesotho; Badirou Aguemon, Non-resident Ambassador of the Republic of Benin; Evelyne Genta, Non-resident Ambassador of the Principality of Monaco; and HE Nkombo Muuka, Ambassador of the Republic of Zambia.