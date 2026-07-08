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UAE, South Korea strike 3-year deal to strengthen patents and AI innovation

New action plan boosts patent cooperation, AI use and anti-counterfeiting efforts

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
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Agreements focus on patents, AI-powered protection and stronger innovation frameworks.
Agreements focus on patents, AI-powered protection and stronger innovation frameworks.
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Dubai: The UAE has agreed a three-year action plan with South Korea to strengthen cooperation on patent and industrial design examination, while also exploring closer collaboration with Singapore on intellectual property legislation.

The agreements were discussed during bilateral meetings held by Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy and Tourism, on the sidelines of the 68th series of meetings of the member states of the World Intellectual Property Organization in Geneva, taking place from July 7 to 15.

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During talks with Kim Young-Sun, South Korea's Minister of Intellectual Property, the two sides agreed to implement a three-year joint action plan aimed at expanding cooperation across intellectual property activities.

The plan includes exchanging expertise and information on patent and industrial design examination standards, related guidelines and practices, with the aim of improving the quality and efficiency of examination procedures.

It also provides for training programmes and workshops for intellectual property officials, examiners and stakeholders to strengthen technical expertise and promote best professional practices in patents, trademarks and industrial designs.

The two countries will also explore opportunities to deploy artificial intelligence technologies in protecting and enforcing intellectual property rights, including combating counterfeiting and trademark infringement, while raising public awareness of the importance of intellectual property protection.

In a separate meeting, Bin Touq met Edwin Tong, Singapore's Minister for Law and Second Minister for Home Affairs, to discuss cooperation on developing intellectual property policies and legislation.

The discussions focused on supporting innovation, improving the efficiency of intellectual property protection systems in both countries, and exchanging expertise and best practices in the sector.

The UAE delegation also outlined the country's legislative developments in intellectual property, highlighting the introduction of laws governing and protecting industrial property rights, trademarks, and copyright and neighbouring rights. The measures have established an integrated legal framework to safeguard intellectual property rights while supporting start-ups and the cultural and creative industries.

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