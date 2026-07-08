UAE joins Locarno Agreement while trademark, patent and copyright filings rise
Dubai: The UAE has officially joined the Locarno Agreement on the International Classification for Industrial Designs, marking a significant step in strengthening the country's intellectual property framework in line with international standards.
The announcement came as Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy and Tourism, led the UAE delegation to the 68th Assemblies of the Member States of the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO), being held at the organisation's headquarters in Geneva from July 7 to 15.
The Locarno Agreement, concluded in the Swiss city of Locarno on October 8, 1968 and administered by WIPO, establishes a unified international classification system for industrial designs.
Bin Touq said the UAE's accession to the agreement represents an important milestone in strengthening the country's industrial design protection system and advancing the national intellectual property ecosystem in line with international best practices.
He stated that the move reflects the UAE's vision to enhance international cooperation in intellectual property, particularly in protecting industrial designs, facilitating their registration, search and comparison among member states, and unifying classification procedures across intellectual property offices.
Addressing the WIPO assembly, Bin Touq said the country has prioritised creating a leading institutional environment that supports innovators and inventors by protecting intellectual property rights and enabling individual and institutional innovation, in line with the objectives of the "We the UAE 2031" vision and the country's ambition to become a global hub for the knowledge- and innovation-based economy.
He added that the UAE has developed advanced and forward-looking intellectual property legislation, including laws regulating and protecting industrial property rights, trademarks, copyright and neighbouring rights.
The legislative framework has strengthened intellectual property protection while supporting start-ups, entrepreneurial ventures and the cultural and creative industries, contributing to economic diversification, competitiveness, and sustainable growth.
Bin Touq noted that the Ministry of Economy and Tourism has launched more than 60 specialised initiatives over the past three years to strengthen the country's intellectual property, innovation and creativity ecosystem, averaging more than 20 initiatives annually.
Among those initiatives is the launch of the Trademark Marketplace, the first digital platform of its kind in the UAE and the wider region dedicated to buying and trading trademarks.
He said these efforts have reinforced the UAE's position as a regional and global centre for innovation and competitiveness, with the country maintaining its top Arab ranking in the Global Innovation Index for the sixth consecutive year while advancing to 30th place globally.
Bin Touq also stressed the importance of keeping pace with rapid developments in artificial intelligence and emerging technologies through balanced regulatory frameworks that encourage innovation while safeguarding rights, noting that the UAE ranked first globally for AI adoption during the first quarter of 2026.
The UAE's intellectual property sector continues to record strong growth, reflecting the success of legislation, initiatives and projects introduced in recent years.
The Ministry of Economy and Tourism registered 17,217 national and international trademarks during the first half of 2026, while the total number of trademarks registered throughout 2025 reached 39,113.
Registered intellectual works also increased by 35.4% during the first half of 2026 compared with the same period in 2025, while the total number of intellectual works registered during 2025 reached 2,082.
Patent activity also continued to grow, with the ministry recording a 12% increase in patent applications during the first half of 2026 compared with the corresponding period last year. A total of 4,353 patent applications were filed during 2025, while utility model certificate applications rose by 7.14% during the first half of this year.
The UAE also stepped up efforts to protect broadcasting rights and combat digital piracy. The ministry's Insta Block Centre blocked 31,852 infringing websites during 2026, with the number of blocked sites increasing by 26% during the first half of the year compared with the same period in 2025.