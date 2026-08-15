UAE-India: A generational partnership for a shared future

On the auspicious occasion of the 80th Independence Day of India, I extend my heartiest greetings to Indians in the UAE. I also take this opportunity to express our gratitude to President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan; His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai; the Rulers of all the Emirates; the members of the royal families; and the Government of the UAE for their continued patronage of the Indian community in the country and for looking after their interests and well-being as one of their own.