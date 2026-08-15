UAE-India: A generational partnership for a shared future

Dr Deepak Mittal, Ambassador of India to the UAE, shares his message on Independence Day
On the auspicious occasion of the 80th Independence Day of India, I extend my heartiest greetings to Indians in the UAE. I also take this opportunity to express our gratitude to President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan; His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai; the Rulers of all the Emirates; the members of the royal families; and the Government of the UAE for their continued patronage of the Indian community in the country and for looking after their interests and well-being as one of their own.
As we celebrate India’s 80th Independence Day, we reflect on an eight-decade journey of resilience, democratic strength, and transformative progress. Today, India stands not only as the world’s largest democracy but also as a vibrant engine of global economic growth. On this milestone occasion, it is equally a moment to celebrate the exceptional enduring friendship between India and the UAE — a relationship that has evolved into one of the world’s most dynamic comprehensive strategic partnerships.
Over the past several years, India has firmly established itself as one of the fastest-growing major economies globally. This growth is driven by robust macro-economic fundamentals, sweeping structural reforms, and a massive expansion of physical and digital infrastructure. Through world-leading Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI), encompassing instant digital payments, biometric identity, and seamless financial inclusion, India has modernised its formal economy at unprecedented scale.
Simultaneously, initiatives aimed at boosting domestic manufacturing and clean energy transition have empowered entrepreneurs and attracted record foreign direct investment. From cutting-edge space exploration and renewable energy installations to a flourishing start-up ecosystem, India is progressing steadily towards its vision of Viksit Bharat (developed India), by 2047. This economic dynamism provides a natural foundation for deeper integration with global partners, foremost among them the UAE.
The enduring strength of India-UAE ties is anchored in the vision and personal commitment of our respective leaderships. The recent exchange of high-level visits underscores a relationship built on deep mutual trust and generational continuity.
In January 2026, we were honoured to welcome President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan to India — his fifth visit in the past decade. This momentum was reinforced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the UAE in May 2026.
The partnership is actively being carried forward by the next generation of leadership. The official visits to India by Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence of the UAE and Chairman of the Executive Council of Dubai, in April 2025, and Sheikh Khaled Bin Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Council, in February 2026, stand as testaments to this enduring bond.
Economic integration between our two countries has reached historic milestones since the signing of the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA), which marked its fourth anniversary in February 2026. Bilateral trade has surged to touch $100 billion (Dh367 billion) in FY 2025-26. Buoyed by the immense enthusiasm of our business communities, our leaders have set an ambitious new target of doubling bilateral trade to reach $200 billion by 2032.
To support this trade expansion, both nations are creating seamless digital and physical infrastructure. The operationalisation of the Virtual Trade Corridor using MAITRI (Master Application for International Trade and Regulatory Interface) is streamlining customs procedures and reducing cargo transit times.
Furthermore, key initiatives such as Bharat Mart and the Bharat-Africa Setu are integrating our Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), allowing Indian businesses to use the UAE as a strategic gateway to markets across the Middle East, Africa, and Eurasia.
The bilateral investment partnership is equally robust, reinforced by the Bilateral Investment Treaty signed in 2024. During Prime Minister Modi’s May 2026 visit, the UAE announced a commitment of $5 billion in investments into India by UAE entities. This includes major allocations by Emirates NBD into RBL Bank, the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA) with India’s National Infrastructure and Investment Fund (NIIF), and the International Holding Company (IHC).
Discussions are also advancing on the UAE’s potential participation in developing the Dholera Special Investment Region in Gujarat, envisioning world-class infrastructure including a greenfield port, smart township, and an international aviation hub.
Our collaboration has expanded far beyond traditional trade into critical strategic sectors. In energy security, the UAE remains one of India’s most trusted partners. This partnership was deepened through a Strategic Collaboration Agreement between Indian Strategic Petroleum Reserves Limited (ISPRL) and Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) to expand the UAE’s participation in India’s Strategic Petroleum Reserves to 30 million barrels, alongside new initiatives for strategic gas storage and long-term LPG supplies. In defense and maritime security, both sides have established a comprehensive framework for industrial collaboration, through signing of the Framework for the Strategic Defence Partnership.
Another prominent example of our maritime partnership is the tripartite agreement between Cochin Shipyard Limited, Drydocks World Dubai, and the Centre of Excellence in Maritime & Shipbuilding to establish a maritime skill development centre and a cutting-edge ship repair cluster in Vadinar.
Looking to the future, India and the UAE are pioneering joint ventures in emerging technologies. Our leaders have agreed to collaborate on an 8 Exaflop supercomputing cluster in India, explore advanced Small Modular Reactors (SMRs) for clean nuclear energy, and examine the innovative concept of establishing Digital Embassies under mutually recognised sovereignty arrangements.
At the heart of this vibrant relationship are the over 4.5 million Indians living and working in the UAE. This living bridge contributes immensely to the socio-economic fabric of both nations.
To nurture future generations, our educational ties have undergone a historic transformation. Following the successful establishment of the IIT Delhi campus in Abu Dhabi, the IIM Ahmedabad campus has opened in Dubai. These premier institutions not only serve our large diaspora but also position the UAE as a global hub for academic excellence.
As India marches forward on its growth trajectory, the partnership with the UAE remains a shining model of international cooperation. Built on shared values, mutual respect, and a bold vision for the future, the India-UAE friendship is poised to achieve unprecedented heights in the years to come.