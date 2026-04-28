This marks an increase of nearly 400% compared with the same period last year
Dubai: The UAE blocked 13,667 websites in the first quarter of 2026 as part of an intensified effort to curb online piracy and protect digital content, according to the Ministry of Economy and Tourism.
The figure marks an increase of nearly 400 per cent compared with the same period last year. Since the launch of the “InstaBlock” centre in February 2025, a total of 47,667 infringing websites have been blocked.
The campaign was carried out through a rapid-response service that handles copyright infringement complaints, allowing authorities to act immediately against offending platforms. The InstaBlock centre uses artificial intelligence tools to monitor content in real time and block violating websites as soon as they are identified.
Dr Abdulrahman Hassan Al Muaini, Assistant Undersecretary for the Intellectual Property Sector at the Ministry of Economy and Tourism, said the continued expansion of the InstaBlock initiative has strengthened the UAE’s ability to protect intellectual property rights and enforce regulations more effectively. He added that the system has enhanced coordination with strategic partners and improved operational efficiency in line with international best practice.
The campaign was conducted in coordination with the Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority, with participation from major media and streaming platforms including Abu Dhabi Media Network, MBC Shahid, OSN, Yango Play and StarzPlay, alongside partners from other sectors such as the Brand Owners Protection Group and Nissan Middle East.
Authorities focused enforcement efforts during Ramadan, when demand for digital content typically rises. During the month, 5,677 websites were blocked, compared with 2,217 in 2025, 1,117 in 2024 and 62 in 2023.
The Ministry of Economy and Tourism said it maintained around-the-clock monitoring and response throughout the campaign, ensuring immediate action on infringement reports and continuous coordination with partners to strengthen enforcement.
In addition to enforcement, the campaign included efforts to raise awareness about the importance of respecting intellectual property rights and to encourage audiences to access content through official, licensed platforms.
The ministry said the initiative supports the UAE’s efforts to strengthen its position in global digital content protection indicators and to support the growth of creative industries and the knowledge-based economy, in line with the “We the UAE 2031” vision.