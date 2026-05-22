Razzle dazzle in Dubai: Chicago the Musical announces dates and ticket details

The story follows two fiercely ambitious women who find themselves sharing a cell block.
Pop. Squish. Cicero. Uhuh!
Yes, it's time for the Cell Block Tango, as Chicago is officially coming to the Coca-Cola Arena for eight performances across five days. This marks the first time ever a Broadway theatrical production will take over the iconic arena stage.
If you like your drama high, your humour dark, and your choreography sharp enough to cut glass, this is your golden ticket. Set in the roaring, bootleg-fueled Jazz Age, Chicago is a satirical look at fame, fortune, and... well, all that jazz.
The story follows two fiercely ambitious women who find themselves sharing a cell block.
Roxie Hart: A nightclub dancer with dreams of stardom (and a minor habit of shooting her lover).
Velma Kelly: A cynical vaudeville star who knows exactly how to turn a murder charge into a PR masterclass.
Instead of fighting the law, these two fight each other for the front page of the tabloids, proving that in 1920s Chicago, a little notoriety is worth its weight in gold. They will manipulate the media, the justice system, and anyone else who gets in their way, all in the name of celebrity status.
For fans, who remember their best years watching the musical and the Catherine Zeta Jones film, this is your time to relive it again. And for those who are not familiar: It's a multi-Tony-Award-winning juggernaut and the longest-running American musical in Broadway and West End history. Watch the movie, too, highly recommended!
Get ready to hum along to absolute bangers like All That Jazz, the dangerously catchy Cell Block Tango, and the distraction anthem, Razzle Dazzle.
Dates: December 16-20
Where: Coca Cola Arena
Tickets available on the Coca Cola Arena website.