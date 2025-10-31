Connect, innovate, prosper: UAE marks major role at APEC 2025 in South Korea

UAE is participating in this year’s summit as a Guest of Honor
From the city of Gyeongju in South Korea, and under the theme “Building a Sustainable Tomorrow: Connect, Innovate, Prosper,” the 32nd Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Summit kicks off today with the participation of the United Arab Emirates. The global annual forum brings together the major economies of the Asia-Pacific region to exchange ideas and explore common visions for driving sustainable development.
The UAE is participating in this year’s summit as a Guest of Honor, at the invitation of President Lee Jae-myung of the Republic of Korea, to contribute to strategic dialogue and international cooperation among APEC member economies. The participation aims to promote global trade, encourage investment, and foster collective efforts to achieve sustainable economic growth, while addressing the challenges facing emerging economies. The UAE’s presence at the summit underscores its global leadership in developing and adopting artificial intelligence and pioneering future-oriented technological solutions to address global challenges.
The UAE’s participation as Guest of Honor at APEC reflects its deepening ties with the world’s major economic powers and the global recognition it enjoys within the “clubs of influence” such as the G7, G20, and BRICS. It also highlights the country’s constructive role in strengthening multilateral cooperation and advancing joint efforts to bolster global economic stability and tackle shared global challenges—particularly in areas such as energy security, advanced technology, and artificial intelligence.
The UAE’s participation aligns closely with the summit’s theme of “Building a Sustainable Tomorrow,” following the country’s notable progress in achieving its clean energy and sustainable development goals. The summit also provides opportunities for collaboration in advanced technologies, innovation, and digital transformation—areas in which the UAE continues to establish itself as a regional and global hub for innovation in the Fourth Industrial Revolution.
The UAE’s participation in APEC is backed by a strong record of climate action, including the establishment of leading institutions and hosting of specialized global events focused on addressing climate risks. This approach aligns with the “We the UAE 2031” vision, which aspires to position the country among the world’s top economies by focusing on innovation, sustainability, and international partnerships.
There is strong alignment between APEC’s theme “Building a Sustainable Tomorrow: Connect, Innovate, Prosper” and the UAE’s own development agenda centered on sustainability, advanced technology, and digital transformation. The UAE has taken a leading role in promoting sustainability and clean energy through ambitious strategies and large-scale investments in renewable and climate-neutral energy, including the UAE Energy Strategy 2050 and the National Hydrogen Strategy 2050, which aim to achieve climate neutrality by mid-century.
The UAE also brings to APEC a distinguished record in artificial intelligence. In the Government AI Readiness Index 2024 published by Oxford Insights, which assessed 193 countries, the UAE ranked first in the region. The ranking was based on factors such as government effectiveness, technological advancement, and data and infrastructure readiness—all areas in which the UAE continues to advance with confidence.
As an honorary participant in APEC, the UAE has launched numerous initiatives to strengthen the global trading system. Trade has fueled a 20-fold expansion of the nation’s economy over the past five decades. In January 2023, the UAE, in partnership with the World Economic Forum in Davos, launched the TradeTech Initiative to accelerate the digitalization of global supply chains, enhance customs procedures, and improve developing nations’ access to global trade systems.
The Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum comprises 21 member economies (19 countries plus Hong Kong and Chinese Taipei). Member economies include: the Republic of Korea, the United States, Japan, Australia, Brunei, Canada, Indonesia, Malaysia, New Zealand, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, China, Mexico, Papua New Guinea, Chile, Peru, Russia, and Vietnam.
