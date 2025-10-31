Connect, innovate, prosper: UAE marks major role at APEC 2025 in South Korea

The UAE is participating in this year’s summit as a Guest of Honor, at the invitation of President Lee Jae-myung of the Republic of Korea, to contribute to strategic dialogue and international cooperation among APEC member economies. The participation aims to promote global trade, encourage investment, and foster collective efforts to achieve sustainable economic growth, while addressing the challenges facing emerging economies. The UAE’s presence at the summit underscores its global leadership in developing and adopting artificial intelligence and pioneering future-oriented technological solutions to address global challenges.