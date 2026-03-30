UAE faces up to 700,000 cyberattacks a day amid regional tensions

The UAE has strengthened its defensive posture through an integrated national framework
Dubai: The UAE has seen a sharp rise in cyberattacks following recent regional tensions, with artificial intelligence tools increasingly being used to enhance the sophistication of digital threats, according to the head of the country’s Cyber Security Council.
Dr Mohammed Al Kuwaiti, Chairman of the UAE Cyber Security Council, said hostile actors, including Iran, have used artificial intelligence tools such as ChatGPT and other platforms to support cyber operations ranging from reconnaissance and vulnerability detection to phishing campaigns and the creation of malicious software.
According to Emarat Al Youm, Al Kuwaiti said the UAE is currently facing between 500,000 and 700,000 cyberattacks daily, particularly targeting strategic sectors, but stressed that the country’s national cyber defence systems are detecting and containing most threats proactively.
He said artificial intelligence has become a core component of modern cyber warfare rather than simply a supporting tool, enabling attackers to conduct faster, more convincing and lower-cost operations, including the use of deepfake technology and disinformation campaigns.
Al Kuwaiti said the UAE has strengthened its defensive posture through an integrated national framework focused on monitoring, analysis, rapid response and continuous readiness.
Measures include the adoption of a zero-trust security model, the activation of the National Cyber Security Operations Centre, advanced threat intelligence systems and nationwide cyber crisis simulation exercises.
He added that authorities also share security alerts with government entities and key sectors in real time to reduce response times and maintain service continuity.
Despite the increased volume and complexity of attacks, Al Kuwaiti said the country’s proactive approach ensures the protection of critical infrastructure and essential services.
He also urged the public to remain vigilant, describing individuals as the first line of defence. He advised residents not to click on unknown links, avoid sharing passwords or verification codes, enable multi-factor authentication, regularly update systems and avoid unsecured public Wi-Fi networks.
Al Kuwaiti also called on the public to rely on official sources for information and avoid sharing unverified content, particularly during periods of heightened tensions, warning that misinformation and manipulated media are increasingly being used as part of cyber and information warfare.
“In times of tension, your awareness must be faster than phishing attempts, calmer than rumours and more precise than fabricated content,” he said.