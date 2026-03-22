UAE has advanced cyber system to protect national security, official says

UAE strengthens cybersecurity to safeguard national interests
The UAE continues to strengthen its digital security framework as part of national efforts to protect vital sectors and ensure stability in the rapidly evolving cyber space, a senior official has said.
Dr. Mohamed Hamad Al Kuwaiti, Head of the UAE Government Cybersecurity Council, said the country has developed an advanced and integrated cybersecurity ecosystem that supports national security and helps safeguard digital infrastructure.
His remarks came during visits to cybersecurity operations rooms at a number of government entities, critical sectors and private organisations. The visits were part of ongoing efforts to enhance readiness, support business continuity and maintain round-the-clock monitoring of potential cyber risks.
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Dr. Al Kuwaiti reviewed operational and technical capabilities related to detecting cyber threats and responding to digital incidents. He was briefed on monitoring systems, analysis platforms and early warning mechanisms designed to identify intrusion attempts and contain threats in a timely manner.
He said the UAE’s approach is based on proactive planning and the use of advanced technologies, including artificial intelligence and data analysis tools, to strengthen digital defence capabilities. This contributes to improving response speed and reducing risks that may affect essential services.
Authorities continue to update security systems to address the changing nature of cyber threats, particularly those targeting sectors such as energy, telecommunications, transport and water services.
The visits also highlighted the importance of cooperation among government institutions, national companies and digital infrastructure providers. Officials stressed that integration between these entities helps ensure effective monitoring and swift action when required.
Dr. Al Kuwaiti noted that specialised teams operate continuously to analyse risks and maintain a high level of readiness. He added that protecting the digital environment has become a key part of national security efforts, especially as reliance on technology continues to grow.
He said the UAE will continue investing in digital infrastructure and building national expertise in cybersecurity through training programmes and partnerships with global institutions. These efforts aim to prepare skilled professionals who can address emerging challenges in the digital field.
The UAE also promotes cooperation with international partners and takes part in global initiatives focused on cyber resilience. Officials believe that exchanging knowledge and expertise plays an important role in addressing threats that often cross borders.
National strategies and regulatory frameworks have also been introduced to enhance trust in digital services and support innovation. These measures help strengthen the business environment and attract investment, while ensuring the protection of data and critical systems.
Dr. Al Kuwaiti said unified efforts between the public and private sectors remain essential in maintaining a safe digital space. He added that continued coordination and preparedness will help the UAE respond effectively to cyber risks and support its ongoing development journey.