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Cyber-attacks linked to remote work rise by 40%, authorities warn

Cyber Security Council says home networks, VPN systems increasingly targeted by hackers

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Cyber-attacks linked to remote work rise by 40%, authorities warn
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Dubai: UAE Cybersecurity authorities have warned of a sharp rise in cyber risks linked to remote working, with incidents increasing by more than 40 per cent in recent years.

According to official data from the UAE Cyber Security Council, around 38 per cent of modern cyberattacks now target infrastructure associated with remote work, including home devices and virtual private networks (VPNs).

Experts said weak security measures in such systems can expose users to a range of threats, including unauthorised access, interception of communications and theft of sensitive data.

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Authorities noted that attackers often exploit vulnerabilities in personal devices and unsecured networks, potentially redirecting users to fraudulent websites or compromising login credentials.

The warning underscores the growing importance of strengthening cybersecurity practices as remote and hybrid work models become more widespread.

Officials urged individuals and organisations to prioritise data protection, adopt robust security measures and remain vigilant against suspicious online activity to reduce exposure to cyber threats.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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