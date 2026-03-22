Cyber Security Council says home networks, VPN systems increasingly targeted by hackers
Dubai: UAE Cybersecurity authorities have warned of a sharp rise in cyber risks linked to remote working, with incidents increasing by more than 40 per cent in recent years.
According to official data from the UAE Cyber Security Council, around 38 per cent of modern cyberattacks now target infrastructure associated with remote work, including home devices and virtual private networks (VPNs).
Experts said weak security measures in such systems can expose users to a range of threats, including unauthorised access, interception of communications and theft of sensitive data.
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Authorities noted that attackers often exploit vulnerabilities in personal devices and unsecured networks, potentially redirecting users to fraudulent websites or compromising login credentials.
The warning underscores the growing importance of strengthening cybersecurity practices as remote and hybrid work models become more widespread.
Officials urged individuals and organisations to prioritise data protection, adopt robust security measures and remain vigilant against suspicious online activity to reduce exposure to cyber threats.