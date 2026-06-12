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ILO launches global 'Just Transition' policy gateway

ILO hub shares lessons to link jobs, social protection and environmental goals

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Colombia's Minister of the Interior Armando Benedetti, Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, Colombia's Foreign Minister Rosa Yolanda Villavicencio, Antonella Petro, Colombia's President Gustavo Petro, European Council President Antonio Costa, EU High Representative and Vice-President for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas, EU Executive Vice-President for Clean, Just and Competitive Transition Teresa Ribera and Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva pose for the family photo ahead of the CELAC-EU Summit in Santa Marta, Colombia on November 9, 2025.
Colombia's Minister of the Interior Armando Benedetti, Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, Colombia's Foreign Minister Rosa Yolanda Villavicencio, Antonella Petro, Colombia's President Gustavo Petro, European Council President Antonio Costa, EU High Representative and Vice-President for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas, EU Executive Vice-President for Clean, Just and Competitive Transition Teresa Ribera and Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva pose for the family photo ahead of the CELAC-EU Summit in Santa Marta, Colombia on November 9, 2025.
AFP

GENEVA: The International Labour Organisation (ILO) has launched the Just Transition Policy Gateway, the first global platform dedicated to supporting the implementation of just transition policies.

The Gateway provides policymakers and social partners with practical examples, lessons learned and policy tools to help advance decent work and social inclusion in the ecological transition.

"Across the world, governments, workers' and employers' organizations are designing and implementing just transition policies that advance decent work, strengthen social cohesion and support economic transformation," said ILO Director-General Gilbert F. Houngbo.

"The social and economic dimensions of these transitions have become indispensable enablers of development pathways that are fair, inclusive and centred on people."

The Gateway comes at a time of growing policy momentum.

Countries are increasingly adopting national frameworks, strategies and roadmaps to invest in skills development, expand social protection, strengthen labour market institutions and enhance social dialogue.

Responding to demand for practical examples and implementation support, the platform provides access not only to policy documents but also to the experiences behind them, including lessons learned, challenges encountered and approaches that have helped build consensus and deliver results.

A distinctive feature of the Gateway is its focus on integrated policymaking.

It highlights how countries are linking employment, skills, social protection, enterprise development and environmental sustainability, helping stakeholders address environmental, economic and social dimensions together in climate policy.

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