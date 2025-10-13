Protecting children, securing futures: Why safeguarding must anchor development goals

As of 2024, an estimated 138 million children; around 8% of all children globally; remain in child labour, and among them, 54 million endure hazardous work that threatens both their health and development. While global child labour decreased by over 22 million children between 2020 and 2024, progress in this respect could still be sped up greatly to address the urgency. Sub-Saharan Africa bears the greatest burden, with 87 million children in child labour; regional prevalence declined only slightly from 23.9% to 21.5% since 2020, with total numbers unchanged due to population growth.