“Child Labour: Global estimates 2020, trends and the road forward” is released ahead of World Day Against Child Labour on June 12. The report warns that progress to end child labour has stalled for the first time in 20 years, reversing the previous downward trend that saw child labour fall by 94 million between 2000 and 2016. The joint report by the International Labour Organization (ILO) and the United Nation children’s agency UNICEF said that children aged between five and 11 accounts for over half of the global figure.
Infographic: Global fall in child labour stalls
The progress to end child labour has stalled for the first time in 20 years